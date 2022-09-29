Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
Arizona woman missing after going on hike, car found near trailhead: deputies
The search continued for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who was last seen at home before going hiking on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Sunday, authorities said.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old woman’s body found after going to hike Arizona trail, cops say
UPDATE: Kathleen Patterson’s body was found in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — three days after she was last seen, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. The original story is below. A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Trails Association Awarded Funding by the Arizona Community Foundation
Yavapai Trails Association Awarded Funding by the Arizona Community Foundation. Yavapai Trails Association (YTA) has been awarded funding to complete a project that will utilize private donations, Back Country Horseman of Central Arizona (BCHCAZ) partnership funding, volunteer resources, and Forest Service Great American Outdoors Act funding. The $15,000 grant award will be utilized to fund a critical backlog of maintenance on the Almosta Trail System in the Prescott National Forest. The total restoration project budget is valued at over $50,000 worth of trail improvements.
AZFamily
Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years
The NWS says this winter is expected to be drier and warmer than normal. Troopers describe daring rescue after saving family from floodwaters in Maricopa. The three-member crew can be heard in the video scanning the water from their helicopter, scouting for the family stranded in the raging water. Scattered...
AZFamily
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Navajo Master Weaver Donates Weaving to Sharlot Hall
At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum. Nanabah has participated in the Prescott Indian Art Market since its inception in...
theprescotttimes.com
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
theprescotttimes.com
Your Yavapai College Soccer News
The red-hot Yavapai College women’s soccer team kept its perfect conference record intact on Saturday night in Prescott, Arizona, at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the GateWay Community College Geckos 5-2. On the season, the Roughriders are 7-4 overall (already matching last season’s win total) to go along with the aforementioned 6-0 conference record.
theprescotttimes.com
Ranked Opponents Await YC Men’s Soccer
It’s the best sports month of the year across the country and the same goes for the Yavapai College men’s soccer team as it is set for great competition this week from the No. 7-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (NJCAA DI) and No. 5-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs (NJCAA DII).
Comments / 0