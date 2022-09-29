ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegations

By Sam Kirk
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y07j_0iFlcEdh00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced on Thursday that after a thorough investigation, one of its fraternities has been cleared of hazing allegations.

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with WVU to end its suspension related to an alleged hazing that was announced in August .

According to the WVU release , the investigation did, however, reveal other violations related to recruitment and alcohol. The chapter will be placed on deferred suspension until February 2023, lose some social privileges through June 2023 and has agreed to take numerous “harm reduction” trainings and programs.

WVU’s Pi Kappa Phi suspended after reports of hazing

“This is an example of the reporting and investigation process working the way it should. We want students to feel comfortable reporting concerns, and we will take each one seriously,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code .”

WVU worked with the staff of the national fraternity on the sanctions.

Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend the inaugural Prevention Summit Friday, Sept. 30 to raise awareness about unhealthy and dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 4

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets this Sunday, Oct. 2. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be played in Pittsburgh. The Jets have been “waffling” in recent weeks, winning away to the Cleveland Browns […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy