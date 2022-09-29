ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating a Mercer County crash involving a tractor trailer that killed 2 people on Thursday afternoon.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road.

The investigation found that 42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (No last name provided) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.

Bucklew and her front seat passenger, 24-year-old Tommy Yaqub, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Anil was uninjured.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team was called to the scene for the investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the crash, then consulted with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a Sept. 29 release.

Anil was arrested for two counts of Vehicular Homicide. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman set the bond at $250,000.00.

