Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Related
Bangor plans to clean up homeless encampments ahead of winter
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to clean up homeless encampments throughout the city and connect those without a home to services. It's part of a statewide initiative MaineHousing announced in February with Built For Zero to help Maine cities reduce their homeless population. There are roughly 170 to 225 homeless people living in 11 encampments throughout Bangor, according to city officials.
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
wabi.tv
Bangor considering “tenants’ rights” ordinance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city councilors are considering a tenant’s rights ordinance as the City works on housing insecurity solutions. Councilors, residents, landlords and city officials discussed the draft ordinance during Monday’s Government Operations Committee meeting. The ordinance would implement a 60-day written notice of any rent...
wabi.tv
Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville. Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council. The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
First-of-its-kind distillery opens in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - H&S Spirits in Harrington started distilling last August, becoming the 23rd distillery to operate in Maine, and the very first in Washington County. The distillery now has a tasting room which had a successful grand opening over the weekend. “We’re proud to be in Washington County,...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
wabi.tv
Protect Our Care bus makes its first stop in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus travelling the nation to promote the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs stopped in Bangor on Monday. The advocates travelling the country were joined by State Senator Joe Baldacci and Attorney General Aaron Frey. Speakers say the bill would...
WMTW
Maine couple escapes house fire; garage totaled
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) — An electrical issue with a tractor parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a damaging fire. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible garage fire. Crews arrived to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
wabi.tv
Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered at the Bangor waterfront for the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday. The three mile walk was a time for friends and families to pay tribute to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and the lives lost to it. Flowers were handed out for...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
wabi.tv
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Carmel residents celebrated their town this weekend. “Carmel Days” kicked off Friday evening with a bonfire and kids parade. The theme this year was hunting and fishing. There was a number of activities, including face painting, kids games, live music and professional chain saw demonstrations.
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Winslow home Monday
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Winslow fire crews responded to a call Monday morning about a car that crashed into a home. It happened around 11:30 near the intersection of China and North Pond Roads in Winslow. Winslow Deputy Chief Scott Bolduc said it appears a man had a...
wabi.tv
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
wabi.tv
Brewer gas leak forces temporary evacuation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some Brewer residents had to evacuate their homes Monday afternoon after a reported natural gas leak on State Street. Brewer Police tell us the leak happened near the Brewer Auditorium around 1:30 p.m. Bangor Gas quickly responded and stopped the leak. Nearby residents and those inside...
wabi.tv
4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm. Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.
wabi.tv
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
wabi.tv
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta. The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year. The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins...
I Always Make The Same Mistake Every Time I Drive This Maine Road
I have lived in Central Maine since I took this job in the summer of 2016. Actually, I haven't just lived in Central Maine, I have lived in the City of Augusta. Yes, I have been living in Augusta for over six years. Because of that, I am even more embarrassed by the story I am about to tell you. I should know better by now...
Comments / 12