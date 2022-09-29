Duke Energy and American Red Cross prepare for storm in the Carolinas

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–As Ian makes its way to the Upstate, Duke Energy encourages customers to prepare now for potential impacts.

Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said they have crews ready to go.

“We have people. We have crews. We have equipment strategically located across South Carolina and North Carolina. We are ready to respond once we know exactly what it is and when we need to respond to it,” Mosier said.

“Duke Energy has 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams – including line technicians, vegetation specialists and damage assessors – who are highly familiar with existing company systems and infrastructure in the Carolinas. They will be staged across all Duke Energy service areas throughout the Carolinas, ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so,” a press release said.

The release also states the company is lowering lake levels ahead of the storm.

“Duke Energy has been lowering lake levels by moving water through its river systems, creating more storage for rainfall and runoff. Based on the current forecast, spilling is possible. People living along lakes and rivers or in flood-prone areas, including those along the Catawba-Wateree basin, should closely monitor lake levels and follow instructions from local emergency officials,” the release said.

It also states customers should prepare for outages.

“It will have a lot of rain, and it will still have significant winds, and all of that can bring damage to power infrastructure and cause customers to be in the dark,” Mosier said.

Additionally, The American Red Cross in the Upstate is also in preparedness mode.

“We have volunteers who are trained. We have staff who are positioned. We have supplies that are positioned, and our shelter partners are on high alert,” said Jamie Raichel, Executive Director, American Red Cross Upstate Chapter. “We will be making decisions as the storm continues to move towards us, on which shelters need to open…where and when,” she said. “We are ready to open those shelters very very quickly,” Raichel said. “We could have tornadoes. Again, some flash flooding. So, we’re prepared to be able to meet the needs of residents in every county,” Raichel said.

“We have our Emergency Response Vehicle that is stocked with supplies, water, and if needed– we can supply food. If there’s a large community-level situation that occurs, we can drive the ERV out,” Raichel said.

As both groups are getting ready, they want you to do the same.

“What we’re telling people is, do three things. Have a kit. Have a plan and be informed,” Raichel said. “So, by having a kit, we mean to make sure that you have the necessary items to say safe, healthy and as comfortable as you possibly can in an emergency situation,” she said. “So, if you have to quickly leave the home, you want to make sure that you have your medications, water, a blanket, an emergency radio, flashlights, a first aid kit. You want to make sure that you have everything that you will need to make it through at least three days.”

Below are important safety tips from Duke Energy:

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.



Keep a portable radio or TV, or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.



Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.



Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.



If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.



If you need to go to a disaster shelter, follow CDC recommendations for staying safe and healthy in a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please, please, please, do not use candles to light or heat—that’s so so dangerous,” Raichel said.

Duke Energy said before the storm hits, residents should contact the company to make sure information is up to date so that you can receive information about power outages.

Outage reporting tips from Duke Energy:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage-reporting system, at: 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Customer service specialists will be available to manage customer calls should the need arise, with additional corporate responders from across all Duke Energy jurisdictions available to assist as needed.

To learn more about the resources available with the American Red Cross, visit their website and click on “Get Help”. You can also text “get emergency” to 90999 to download the emergency app for alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.