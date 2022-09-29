Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Bearcats volleyball goes 4-2 at Lincoln Northeast Invite
LINCOLN — Kearney High volleyball took four games at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Bearcats went a spotless 3-0, not dropping a single set in its 2-0 victories over Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, and eventual tournament champions Gretna. Avery Franzen and Sophie Vanderbeek...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney
COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event. Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter. Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening...
Kearney Hub
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
Kearney Hub
UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State
KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room. Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers. The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort...
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory Football Highlights
Kearney Catholic couldn't contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Butler was his favorite target, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdwons. Jensen Anderson caught five passes for 87 yards and a score. Kearney Catholic (3-3) hosts Ord on Friday.
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
Kearney Hub
Award-winning journalist to speak in Kearney Saturday
KEARNEY — Eileen Wirth, professor emeritus of journalism at Creighton University, will talk about her new book, “The Women Who Built Omaha,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Wirth, a former reporter for the Omaha World Herald, will also talk...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Central Catholic to add elementary classes in 2024
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in almost 50 years Grand Island will be home to a Catholic elementary school. Grand Island Central Catholic will be opening its elementary school in Fall 2024. It will be constructed as a add-on to the school’s current location on the northwest side of the school. A ground breaking is anticipated early next year and will take a little over a year to complete. GICC will be the first school in Grand Island with Pre-K through 12th grade in the same building.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
Kearney Hub
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Area United Way launches campaign Saturday
KEARNEY — A chili and cinnamon roll cook-off and a kids’ costume parade will kick-off the 2022-23 campaign for the United Way of the Kearney Area. The event, set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Archway, will also include a beer tent, a jalapeno eating contest, a chili coloring contest and a corn hole tournament.
Kearney Hub
Texas Tenors perform at the Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — JC Fisher gets up early in the morning. “I’m not your typical musician,” he said during a 9 a.m. interview. “I’m a farm boy. I get up at about 5:30 every morning. I’m not your typical sleep-in guy.”. Fisher can operate on...
Kearney Hub
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Kearney Hub
Trails & Rails Museum to host #366Hooks exhibit
KEARNEY — Blacksmith Matt Jenkins decided to challenge himself in 2016 by creating a different hook each day of the year. Because 2016 was a leap year, he fashioned 366 hooks, all of which can be seen on display at the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum through Dec. 31 in a traveling display called the “#366Hooks” exhibit.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities
KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend. Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
