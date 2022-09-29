ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

A 'fresh' start for Mama Dee'z Kitchen on Main Street, Batavia

Saturday was not just the beginning of a new month, but also a ‘fresh’ start for a new restaurant venture inside of Eli Fish Brewing Company. Her nearly two decades of cooking, more than three years of catering, and popping up at various summer events have propelled Dannielle Lumpkin into her own niche as Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St., Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Judith E. Kolmetz

Judith E. Kolmetz, 84, of Bergen, passed away on September 20, 2022 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia. Judy was born August 5, 1938 in Rochester, a daughter of the late Samuel and Winifred (Smith) Wiant. Judy was a member of Our Lady of Mercy/St. Brigid's Parish and...
BERGEN, NY
The Batavian

Townsend rolls 299--797 at Mancuso Bowling Center

James Townsend of Batavia flirted with a perfect game and 800 series last week in the Tuesday Night Coed League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 24-year-old right-hander posted 264-299-234--797, with a 5-pin on the final ball of game two preventing him from a 300. In other action at Mancuso's, Samantha...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Coral sunset in Le Roy

A coral-hued sunset gets draped in clouds during a youth football game Saturday at Hartwood Park in Le Roy. Photo submitted by Jeff Freeman.
LE ROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elba, NY
The Batavian

Knights hold off Bishop Timon for 21-7 win

The Oatkan Knights got back on the winning side of the ball on Friday night against Bishop Timon-St. Jude, coming up with a 21-7 win. Le Roy converted three turnovers into scores and held strong on defense in the third quarter when Bishop threatened from inside their 10. Scoring:
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Batavia run away 42-0 victory over Pal-Mac on homecoming night

The Blue Devils scored six unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 rout of Pal-Mac at home on Friday night. Vincent Arroyo scored three times and Cam McClinic, twice --  Arroyo on receptions of 12 and 58 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return and McClinic on runs of seven and three yards. QB Javin McFollins was 7-11 passing for 134 yards, two TDs and one interception. McClinic rushed 14 times for 92 yards. Arroyo had three receptions for 86 yards.
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy