The Blue Devils scored six unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 rout of Pal-Mac at home on Friday night. Vincent Arroyo scored three times and Cam McClinic, twice -- Arroyo on receptions of 12 and 58 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return and McClinic on runs of seven and three yards. QB Javin McFollins was 7-11 passing for 134 yards, two TDs and one interception. McClinic rushed 14 times for 92 yards. Arroyo had three receptions for 86 yards.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO