Columbus, GA

Fire crews responding to fire on Benning Drive near Victory Drive

By Nicole Sanders, Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Department is responding to a fire on Benning Road, off of Victory Drive.

The fire broke out at a house located in the 1600 block of Benning Road Thursday evening.

Division Chief John Shull said no injuries have been reported in the fire at this time.

Shull said a ladder truck is being set-up as crews work to contain the fire. According to Shull there appears to be a junkyard with old tires near the house.

Around three fire trucks have responded to the scene.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

WRBL News 3

