Oklahoma City, OK

Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
LAWTON, OK
Stephens Co. reissues burn ban for 14 days

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County commissioners have place the county back into a burn ban as of Monday morning. The decision was made during their weekly meeting. Burn ban conditions will continue for 14 days or until commissioners make the decision to end the ban.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday, at the Red River Thunder Air Show. “I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so...
ALTUS, OK
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK

