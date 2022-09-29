Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
kswo.com
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
kswo.com
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
kswo.com
Plan in the works to build critical access hospital in Tillman County
TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a big push to build a new critical access hospital in Tillman County. It’s part of the Oklahoma Rural Hospital Rebuild plan, which has been approved in the House and Senate. Since Memorial Hospital in Frederick closed its doors back in 2016,...
KFDM-TV
Authorities in Oklahoma collecting donations for family of fallen officer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area,...
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
kswo.com
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus isn’t the only area seeing this kind of increase, other Oklahoma cities are also experiencing utility bills way higher than usual and it all goes back to one common thread. 42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
kswo.com
Stephens Co. reissues burn ban for 14 days
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County commissioners have place the county back into a burn ban as of Monday morning. The decision was made during their weekly meeting. Burn ban conditions will continue for 14 days or until commissioners make the decision to end the ban.
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
kswo.com
Interview: The Lawton Public Library welcomes fall with new calendar events!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may remember libraries as quiet places for reading, but they’re also hubs of community engagement aiming to educate both kids and adults through different events. 7News was joined by Tanya Organ who gave us a more detailed look at all the great fall-centered educational...
kswo.com
Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday, at the Red River Thunder Air Show. “I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so...
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
