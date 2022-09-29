ROGERS, Ark. — The trucks and trailers pulled in and the goods loaded up bound for Florida. Sunday was getaway day for members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. “Typically, we go down and we coordinate with local folks, and we look for the worst possible place that’s been hit and go in there to help<” said Sheep Dog volunteer, Bob Corscadden.

ROGERS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO