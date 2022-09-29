ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Arkansas drops out of AP Top 25 after two straight losses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll after two consecutive losses. The Razorbacks were ranked No. 10 two weeks ago. The team dropped to No. 20 after losing to Texas A&M in a close Southwest Classic. Alabama then beat the Hogs 49 to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Razorbacks rally runs flat, Hogs fall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was another top 25 showdown in Razorback Stadium as (20) Arkansas played host to SEC West foe (2) Alabama. Razorbacks couldn't have asked for a better start as Dwight McGlothern comes away with an interception, the first Arkansas defensive turnover since the South Carolina game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance heads to FL to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

ROGERS, Ark. — The trucks and trailers pulled in and the goods loaded up bound for Florida. Sunday was getaway day for members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. “Typically, we go down and we coordinate with local folks, and we look for the worst possible place that’s been hit and go in there to help<” said Sheep Dog volunteer, Bob Corscadden.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Rogers revving up to host Bikes, Blues & Barbecue

ROGERS, Ark. — The trucks are unloading for Bikes Blues & Barbecue. Organizers are promising the same fun on two wheels but in a new location. “After 20 some odd years in Fayetteville, the home base for the event has shifted to Rogers in 2022,” said J.R. Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Washington County Quorum Court tables vote on abortion resolution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday night, the Washington County Justices of The Peace decided during a committee meeting to postpone voting on a resolution that would support exceptions for Arkansas abortion law. Thestate bans abortion except to save the life of a pregnant woman. The resolution would have made exceptions...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy