Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Elizabeth Olsen Says There Are No Plans For Her To Appear, But She "Would Love To Pop Up"

Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Barry Keoghan Wants Part in Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie
Barry Keoghan is already a favorite of The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, as well as filmmaker Matt Reeves's next Joker. But he also wants to work with Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi. Specifically, he wants to nail down a role in Waititi's planned Star Wars film, and in a new interview, he revealed that he's being fairly shameless about trying to get a meeting for it. The film is expected to start shooting in early 2023, marking the first new Star Wars feature film to make it to the production phase since the end of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
ComicBook
David Tennant Reveals How His Doctor Who Return Happened
Doctor Who has been unafraid to acknowledge its bizarre and winding history, returning to the tales of previous Doctors and companions through new episodes, audio series, and so much more. In the near future, that will include the return of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, who has been confirmed to come back alongside Donna Noble actress Catherine Tate in a 2023 stint on the series. The news of Tennant's return definitely surprised those who are fans of his 2005-2010 tenure on the series, especially as he is still regarded by many to be one of the best actors to play The Doctor. In a recent interview with BBC, Tennant explained exactly how his new return came to be — and revealed that it actually had to do with the pandemic-era watch alongs that the Doctor Who fandom held on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Doctor Who: David Tennant Admits He's Jealous of New Star Ncuti Gatwa
The future is looking pretty bright for Doctor Who fans, with the iconic sci-fi television series about to undergo some major milestones. Not only will Jodie Whittaker be capping off a landmark turn as the Thirteenth Doctor in an upcoming Centenary holiday special, but Ncuti Gatwa will be making history as the first person of color to play the series' titular role, debuting as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023. In a recent interview with BBC News, Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant — who will also be returning to his role in a one-off special — revealed that he's "a little bit jealous" of Gatwa "starting on this exciting journey."
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week
Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.
Here’s how the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel followed up that legendary musical moment
Halfway through “Hocus Pocus 2,” Bette Midler shouts off a set of direct commands. “Clear the altar, all of you! Clear my stage!” she says, sending everyone around her scurrying.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Harvey Dent
The first trailer for Gotham Knights definitely caught a lot of attention when it was released earlier this summer, showcasing a new corner of the live-action DC multiverse on The CW. The show will follow an ensemble cast of villains and antiheroes within Gotham City, as well as Supernatural alum Misha Collins, who will be portraying the show's incarnation of Harvey Dent. With production on the series currently underway, Collins recently shared a new behind-the-scenes look of him at work as Dent — which then prompted a retweet from one of the show's co-creators, Natalie Abrams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Undercover Style
The Straw Hat Pirates have worn many different outfits throughout the decades in One Piece's history, with Luffy mostly sticking to his patented red shirt but oftentimes having to wear disguises as he goes undercover throughout the various exploits in the Grand Line. With Wano Country seeing Luffy gaining a radically different look thanks to his Gear Fifth transformation, new cosplay has arrived that takes us back to Luffy's time during the Dressrosa Arc, in which Luffy wore a different shirt along with sporting a hilariously fake beard.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Invincible Rick
Rick and Morty has officially gone beyond the halfway point of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has further explored Rick's new arsenal and tech upgrades since we have last seen him in a full fight! Previous seasons had established that Rick had modified his body to the point where he could be ready for anything that would come his way. But as the newest season of the series made him his most vulnerable ever following the events seen in the premiere, it's almost as if Rick has gone even further to make sure he could be ready for even bigger problems.
Comments / 0