ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants' Barkley

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAvkZ_0iFlaYyZ00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating.

Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve one major weakness and closed out two games in the manner Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams could have anticipated from a more experienced group than they have.

Even with as many as four rookies on the field at times, they have yet to give up a second-half touchdown going into Sunday’s road game against running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

“I would say that I hope that it’s a byproduct of how we practice, about mental toughness, about the guys’ attitude coming out at halftime,” Williams said. “I hope it’s a reflection of that.

“That we preach stamina, mentally and physically. So I would hope that the way, the process that we go through, that’s a byproduct.”

Good, old-fashioned tackling didn’t hurt, either.

The Bears struggled with tackling against Green Bay two weeks ago, then did a complete 180 against Houston when they held the Texans to 22 second-half yards rushing.

“I think guys were just more focused coming off the (Packers) loss,” defensive end Robert Quinn said. “It sends, I guess, an uneasy feeling. I’m speaking for myself, but I think the guys were just a lot more focused in, trying to do their job perfectly and play together. And I think it definitely showed up, in tackling and all that. So guys are just working their craft and trying to perfect it.”

Stopping the run became a matter of pride after Green Bay ran for 203 yards against them.

”A manhood type of thing,” Quinn added.

Eberflus pointed to a key third-quarter tackle for a 3-yard loss Roquan Smith made on third-and-1 at the Bears 2 against Houston’s Dameon Pierce as an example of the type of run-stopping he wants to see. It was a classic textbook tackle, wrapping up at the hamstring.

“If you look how low he was in that tackle and where the runner went, he went directly backwards,” Eberflus said. “And that’s a way to secure a good tackle and that’s the style we want to play and the style we want to use.”

Maintaining this success against Barkley will be no simple task. He is second in the league in rushing with 317 yards after two injury plagued seasons

“He’s explosive,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “He’s one of those running backs I feel like is very rare because he can run full speed and then change direction with the blink of an eye and not slow down.

“You’ve just got to be in the right leverage. Lower body, you’ve got to have the right aim point. He’s a stronger runner. He’s tough.”

It was Jackson who made the tackle in 2020 at Soldier Field when Barkley suffered a torn ACL.

“I kind of hit him up high, not on the leg,” Jackson said. “I caught him in a weird angle or something. I hated to see that happen.

“I went through an ACL, too, and really after two years is when you really feel it because it takes a while. After that, you feel back normal because the first year you’re overcompensating. It’s about the right timing now for him, so it’s no surprise he’s running so strong.”

If the Bears’ defense is to continue closing out opponents, like against Houston and San Francisco, then it will be back to the simple formula of fundamental tackling.

“I felt like we did that (last week), but I feel like we definitely could be better with that so this week here will be another great opportunity,” Smith said. “You know they’re going to try to come run the ball with Saquon, who wouldn’t?

“So it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase that we actually got down the fundamentals.”

NOTES: The Bears practiced Wednesday and Thursday without starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to a quad injury, and starting running back David Montgomery because of an ankle injury suffered against Houston.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
The Associated Press

Nola's perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros' Alvarez

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado. He received a warm ovation by the Houston crowd as he walked to the dugout. The Phillies sent Nola to the mound needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. Philadelphia secured its first postseason berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win at Houston. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. If the Padres and Phillies finish with identical records, Philadelphia holds the season-series tiebreaker and would get the No. 5 seed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Michael Toglia singled home the tiebreaking run for the Rockies in the ninth off Brusdar Graterol (2-4), scoring Sean Bouchard. Jake Bird (2-4) worked two hitless innings and Justin Lawrence got three outs for his first career save.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did. It all added up to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in one of the worst offensive performances in six years under coach Sean McVay. “The story of the night from an offensive perceptive was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said. “Just above the neck errors where we’re not doing the things that we are capable of and I expect us to be better than that.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. He has 2,211 RBIs, three behind Babe Ruth for the second-most in major league history. “It’s really hard to even really fathom because how long that would take for any individual to to do that,” Dickerson said. “It’s amazing. I don’t think anybody can really comprehend it unless you played with him every single year and watched it. I don’t think you can really put it in words.” Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lake Forest#The Chicago Bears#The New York Giants#Texans
The Associated Press

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they’re both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities there. But comparisons to them, or anyone else, are not what Wembanyama is seeking. When the 7-foot-2 French teen comes to the NBA next season — by most accounts, he would be the No. 1 pick if the draft was held today — he isn’t interested in trying to become the next Durant, or Antetokounmpo, or Dirk Nowitzki. The path he wants to take, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, will be all his own.
NBA
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1. The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers’ 17. The last time there was a two-point margin between Nos. 1 and 2 was Nov. 1, 2020, when Clemson was ahead of Alabama. There have been three other polls with a two-point margin at the top since 2007.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times before. On Monday, Simmons finally made them for another team. Simmons played against his former club in his first NBA game since June 2021, making him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy