Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop
“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
Digital Trends
Does the iPhone 14 have a fingerprint sensor? Here’s what happened to Touch ID
Apple made quite a stir nine years ago when it unveiled the iPhone 5s with Touch ID. It was the first time Apple had put a fingerprint sensor into an iPhone, and it redefined how folks interacted with their Apple mobile devices. Contents. Gone was the hassle of keying in...
Digital Trends
Here’s how to delete your YouTube account in just a few easy steps
Perhaps you're fed up with YouTube. If so, you've come to the right place. Our guide will show you how to delete your YouTube account (specifically its channel and content) in just a few quick and simple steps. Before we start, it’s essential to acknowledge that although there are a...
Digital Trends
Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale
A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 review: the ThinkPad, evolved
As much as Lenovo has tried, the brand “ThinkPad” probably doesn’t make you think of adventurous designs or innovation. Dependable? Sure. Legacy? Yes. But not design experimentation. The ThinkPad Z13 might not count as “experimental,” but it certainly feels like something new in the world of ThinkPads....
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on this fantastic 2-in-1 student laptop
Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.
Digital Trends
This HP Omen gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $500 cheaper today
HP has done a great job with its gaming lineup of desktops and laptops under the Omen brand. Take the Omen 40L, for example — a higher-tier gaming PC that’s slightly less powerful than its 45L sibling, which is featured on our list of best gaming desktops. Even better, HP is currently running a sale on the 40L, and you can grab it for just $1,650, a whole $500 cheaper than its normal price of $2,150.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
How to quickly share Wi-Fi settings in Android
What network is it? What's the password? How do you spell that? If you're anything like us, you've heard those questions from guests to your home or work many, many times. You probably have the answers memorized, or maybe you have them written on a card for this precise situation.
Digital Trends
How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family
Apple TV+ has gained some ground since it launched in 2019 and is now home to some pretty great entertainment. But if you've been keeping your Apple TV+ subscription all to yourself while your family has been seething with jealousy, you may be wondering, “How do I share Apple TV with my family without paying for more subscriptions?” Fortunately, there’s an easy way for them to check out the latest Apple hits like Central Park, See, and many more without always needing your permission or passwords. It’s all about Apple’s Family Sharing capabilities. Here’s what you need to do.
Digital Trends
Google Japan’s bizarre new keyboard can also catch (literal) bugs
Japan delights us with products like the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen and the Iyashi Octopus Sucker Massager. Google captivates us with joyful products such as Gmail and Pixel phones. So, what happens when you combine Japan with Google? Simple. You get a Gboard bug catcher, of course. Meet the playful...
Digital Trends
Apple comes clean with what it really thinks about iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island
Two Apple higher-ups have spoken candidly in an interview about their thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new Dynamic Island. The new feature has been a major shakeup to the iPhone experience, and both Craig Federighi and Alan Dye — Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering and vice president of human interface design, respectively — seem to know it.
Digital Trends
What are mouse jigglers?
Along with the rise of remote work and hybrid workplaces, monitoring software, and business-collaboration options like Slack or Teams, another kind of technology has started to go mainstream — the mouse jiggler, also known as a mouse mover. This odd little tech solution is being used to thwart some...
Digital Trends
This 11-inch Chromebook from HP is only $98 at Walmart today
Students are almost always on a tight budget, so Chromebooks are great for those who need a computer to get online and do some work but don’t need a ton else. Luckily, many great student laptop deals are going on right now, such as this HP Chromebook from Walmart, going for a cheap $98, down from $199, so it’s over a 50% discount.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors for 2022
The iPhone 14 is here, with its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display reinforced with Ceramic Shield glass. Despite its tough protection against drops and impact, you'll still want to invest in a screen protector to protect your phone screen from scratches, scuffs, and drops. We've put together a list...
Digital Trends
This powerful Alienware gaming PC is $1,090 off for a limited time
If you’ve been waiting for great gaming PC deals, we’ve spotted a fantastic one courtesy of Dell. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC for a huge $1,090 off the usual price. Normally priced at $2,490, it’s down to $1,400 for a strictly limited time only. With this kind of price cut, we can’t see it sticking around for long so here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Amazon Devices & Services livestream: Alternatives to every announced product
Amazon recently debuted a bunch of new gadgets, including the Kindle Scribe, Rise Halo, a slew of new Echo Dot smart speakers, and more. And while just about everything revealed during the Devices & Services livestream looked fantastic, there are already a lot of existing smart home products that fill a similar niche.
Digital Trends
I desperately crave LG’s flexible OLED TV. Here’s why I won’t buy it
After lusting from afar for an agonizing month, I finally got to go hands- and eyes-on with LG’s 42-inch OLED Flex TV. It’s every bit as cool as I’d imagined, and then some. I desperately crave one. But there’s no shot I’m going to buy it.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is under $850 in rare deal
One of our favorite laptops is currently also one of the best laptop deals around right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $849 saving you $150 off the usual price of $999. Stylish and powerful, it’s mostly everything you could want from a laptop in this price range. We’re here to tell you why it’s so great or you can simply hit the buy button below. After all, this sale price won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends
Ar $25K, LG’s 97-inch G2 OLED is actually a bargain
No doubt, the LG 97-inch G2 OLED is crazy-town expensive for a TV, but considering what it does? It’s actually a bargain. Look, I’m not here trying to convince anyone reading this article that anyone needs a $25,000 TV — that’s LG’s job. This is really about me helping to make sense of a world that’s really hard to understand for anyone who isn’t really wealthy. This is me justifying a somewhat extravagant luxury for a demographic of onlookers who might love to own a 97-inch OLED TV, but who have zero shot of doing so until such a thing doesn’t cost as much as a compact car.
Comments / 0