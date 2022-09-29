ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Sun City crime problems easing along Grand Avenue

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIk4g_0iFlaTYw00

Crime issues in the Grand Avenue corridor through Sun City are easing up, according to Sun City Posse officials.

The Posse continues its efforts to enhance the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, including Posse night patrols. Marc Fuller, Posse commander, said the overnight patrols started earlier this year as an experiment, but are now a permanent part of the Posse efforts.

The Posse conducts patrols throughout the community to look out for suspicious activity and reports their observations to MCSO when law enforcement action is warranted. MCSO will sponsor a Coffee With a Cop 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Starbucks, 10700 W. Bell Road. Representatives from MCSO District 3 will be on hand to provide information on criminal activity in the community, steps being taken to address it and to answer residents’ questions. Representatives from the Sun City Posse will also be at the event.

“We have secured trespass authorizations from nearly all businesses in the Grand corridor,” Fuller said. “We do have them for the two shopping centers on either side of 107th Avenue.”

The authorizations allow law enforcement to warn or cite people a business asks to leave their establishment or property.

An area that has been a continuing problem — the intersection of 103rd and Grand avenues — is seeing some improvement, according to Fuller. Previously, it became a gathering point for transients and alleged drug activity.

“There is a new owner of the AM/PM market there and he wants to clean things up in terms of the unwanted element,” Fuller said. “He hired some security for the property.”

The commander added the Posse is now emphasizing open garage doors with their patrols in an effort to cut down on the crimes of opportunity at residences. Sun City resident Pam Schwarz said the effort is noticable.

“I had a Posse member come by my house about our open garage door,” she said. “The door wasn’t open more than two minutes. But I’m glad they were on top of it.”

Fuller said Posse officials want to expand their database of contact information for residents. This will help Posse patrol members more efficiently notify residents of issues at their home.

“We want to get more phone numbers so patrol members don’t have to get out of their cars for open garage doors,” Fuller said.

The contact information would also be helpful in other circumstances, he added.

Comments / 4

Related
AZFamily

Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find him, thanks to a witness to the hit-and-run who followed Santivanez’s car from the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Sun City, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Walmart employee gets firearm pointed at them.

Maricopa Police are looking for a man suspected of pulling a gun on a Walmart employee Friday afternoon after the man was confronted about possible shoplifting at the store. According to officers, at about 2:50 p.m., the Walmart employee stopped the man at the store’s front door when the employee saw the man attempting to leave with about $25 in merchandise that he had not purchased.
MARICOPA, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Avenue#Crime#Mcso#The Sun City Posse
AZFamily

Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
25newsnow.com

Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell

United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy