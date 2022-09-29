Sun City crime problems easing along Grand Avenue

Crime issues in the Grand Avenue corridor through Sun City are easing up, according to Sun City Posse officials.

The Posse continues its efforts to enhance the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, including Posse night patrols. Marc Fuller, Posse commander, said the overnight patrols started earlier this year as an experiment, but are now a permanent part of the Posse efforts.

The Posse conducts patrols throughout the community to look out for suspicious activity and reports their observations to MCSO when law enforcement action is warranted. MCSO will sponsor a Coffee With a Cop 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Starbucks, 10700 W. Bell Road. Representatives from MCSO District 3 will be on hand to provide information on criminal activity in the community, steps being taken to address it and to answer residents’ questions. Representatives from the Sun City Posse will also be at the event.

“We have secured trespass authorizations from nearly all businesses in the Grand corridor,” Fuller said. “We do have them for the two shopping centers on either side of 107th Avenue.”

The authorizations allow law enforcement to warn or cite people a business asks to leave their establishment or property.

An area that has been a continuing problem — the intersection of 103rd and Grand avenues — is seeing some improvement, according to Fuller. Previously, it became a gathering point for transients and alleged drug activity.

“There is a new owner of the AM/PM market there and he wants to clean things up in terms of the unwanted element,” Fuller said. “He hired some security for the property.”

The commander added the Posse is now emphasizing open garage doors with their patrols in an effort to cut down on the crimes of opportunity at residences. Sun City resident Pam Schwarz said the effort is noticable.

“I had a Posse member come by my house about our open garage door,” she said. “The door wasn’t open more than two minutes. But I’m glad they were on top of it.”

Fuller said Posse officials want to expand their database of contact information for residents. This will help Posse patrol members more efficiently notify residents of issues at their home.

“We want to get more phone numbers so patrol members don’t have to get out of their cars for open garage doors,” Fuller said.

The contact information would also be helpful in other circumstances, he added.