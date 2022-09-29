ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Flint receiving federal grant to reduce crime and gun violence

Michigan natives in Florida feel for residents picking up pieces after Hurricane Ian. We talk with scare actors from Factory of the Dead about what you can do this spooky season at the largest haunted attraction in the tri-cities. SVSU students create "The Lotus Project" Updated: 8 hours ago. |
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint officials looking for ways to reduce water costs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials are looking for ways to reduce water costs for residents. At a press conference in Flint, mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the $300 water credits passed by the city council last week have begun to hit homeowner’s accounts. Neeley said the credit will cut...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
thelascopress.com

Lasco Auto Group Employees Assist Whaley Children’s Center

Giving back to the communities that support their businesses is one of the core beliefs of the Lasco Auto Group. Through the efforts of Lasco Gives and the Lasco Cares Fund, the organization has provided charitable assistance to local schools, community service programs, and other philanthropic causes. During September, the...
FENTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author

FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Translation Services
MLive

Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI
labroots.com

Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Empty the Shelters kicks off its fall event

Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering. What's happening this Fall at Temple Theater & Saginaw Arts Museum. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds walk to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

SVSU renames building to honor current President

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A building on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University has a new name. Monday morning, SVSU held a special ceremony to formally rename the Health and Human Services Building as Bachand Hall. Donald J. Bachand has been the president at SVSU since 2014, but his...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School

The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy