Carlton Martial Repeats as Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
TROY, Ala. – Carlton Martial's pursuit of NCAA football history took a step in the right direction this past Saturday as he recorded 12 tackles and an interception in Troy's victory at Western Kentucky. For his efforts, Martial was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
Doege Comes Off Bench to Stun Former Team, Lead Troy Past Western Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sometimes, the stories just write themselves. Troy's 34-27 victory at Western Kentucky on Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium is one of those times. Jarret Doege lost his bid for WKU's starting quarterback job during fall camp, and he transferred to Troy two days later on...
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Offensive Outburst Propels Troy to Programs First Win at GSU Soccer Complex; First Conference Win of 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. – Starting with an early goal from Halee Bradbury at the three-minute mark, Troy explodes for a 3-2 victory over Georgia State to claim its first conference win of 2022 on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans (3-5-2, 1-2-1 SBC) end a 10-match drought at the GSU Soccer Complex...
Troy Dominates Southern Miss in Sweep
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Troy was in control of the match from start to finish as they dominated Southern Miss in three sets (26-24, 25-22, 25-17) for their second sweep of the season and second conference win Saturday afternoon. "Really great bounce-back response after a tough loss last night," head...
Women’s Golf Heads to Florida for Jupiter Women’s Invitational
TROY, Ala. – After almost a month-long hiatus on the schedule, the Troy University women's golf team will return to action on Monday when they travel to Jupiter, Florida, to take part in the Jupiter Women's Invitational. The Jupiter Women's Invitational will span two days. As a result, 36...
Trojans Visit the Big Peach for Date Against Georgia State
TROY, Ala. – After falling for the first time at the Troy Soccer Complex last Sunday, Troy women's soccer travels to the Peach State to battle Georgia State at the GSU Soccer Complex on Sunday at noon. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) search for their first win in program...
Men’s Tennis Opens Fall at ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla. – The Troy men's tennis team opened its fall season this past weekend at the ITA All-American Championship hosted by the University of Tulsa. Carles Anton, Noah Martens and Mario Martinez Serrano all battled in the main prequalifying draw on Saturday. Martens picked up a straight-set victory over Penn State's Malik Bhatnagar in the round of 256 before battling Arizona State's Jacob Bullard in the round of 128. Martens was up 4-2 in the third set before Bullard rallied to take the decisive set by a 6-4 margin.
College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today
Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near exit 38 in Tuskegee. No additional details such as injuries were released. Not reading this story...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of of Interstate 85 blocked
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — All I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 38 are blocked off due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 3:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in Macon County. ALEA troopers are on the scene, monitoring the situation. […]
