Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp and Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 203 and 208...and near mile marker 209...and near mile marker 210. This includes the following streams and drainages First Water Creek and Barge Creek, La. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 30 MINUTES
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 17:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Florence Junction to near Magma to San Tan Valley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 208 and 213. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 137. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 150. Locations impacted include Florence, Coolidge, Florence Junction, La Palma, Blackwater, Magma, San Tan Valley, Randolph, Coolidge Airport, Queen Valley and Valley Farms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 512 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Magma to near San Tan Mountain Park to near Chandler Heights, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, East Mesa, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park and Goldfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 173 and 190. US Highway 60 between mile markers 179 and 212. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 131 and 176. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 601 PM MST, dust channels along a line extending from near Casa Grande to near Gila Bend are reducing visibility to less than 1 mile. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 119 and 174. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 7. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 161. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Bosque, Freeman, Big Horn and Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 630 PM MST At 544 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Casa Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Coolidge, La Palma, Blackwater and Randolph. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 182 and 196. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
