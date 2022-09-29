Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
DeSoto Times Today
Crossroads Seafood holds benefit for fire victims
The parking lot at Crossroads Seafood in Hernando was filled with supporters who turned out for a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire at Belle Estate. Eight families lost their homes in September and are having to start from scratch again. The event featured live music, food, a bounce...
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
actionnews5.com
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves. The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets. This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys. “This is our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis 13 honored 61 years after integrating schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since a group of students broke the color barrier in Memphis. It was on this day back in 1961, 13 black first graders showed up for their first day of class at Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle, and Springdale elementary schools, integrating classrooms that were previously all-white. Known as the […]
actionnews5.com
Man behind Instagram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles’ talks Fire Prevention Month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and the man behind Ingram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles” is sharing tips to keep your family safe as we head into the fall and winter months. Firefighter and paramedic Jason Patton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
Mother and Father honor deceased son by opening new center for men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher A. Pugh II was senselessly killed while trying to break up a fight in Lawton, Oklahoma where he was stationed, his family worked to find a new purpose. "There's not a day that I don't sit and think of my baby,"...
“Empty the Shelters” event offers reduced pet adoption fees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a furry friend? The nation’s largest funded adoption is back. Bissell Pet Foundation’s Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event began Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 8. According to a release from the foundation, reduced-fee adoption events are happening at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water reopened its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
actionnews5.com
Brothers honored for saving lives through organ donation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two young men who lost their lives in 2020 after a deadly car crash were honored Friday night for saving the lives of several strangers through organ donation. In 2020, T.J. Smith, his younger brother Tyronzen Smith, and another person were killed in a car crash.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
I Love Memphis
Free Memphis Outdoor Art Experience: Brooks Outside
If you love art—both classical and contemporary—a stop at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park is a must-do in Memphis. From permanent exhibits featuring 17th century European works to sculptures from the African Diaspora to modern Southern artists like Carroll Cloar, the Brooks will appeal to any art fan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakelandcurrents.com
Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway
In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
DeSoto Times Today
Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
actionnews5.com
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
South Memphis community looking to get rid of blight and clean up neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacant lots have been plaguing Memphis neighborhoods and creating blight for years. In South Memphis, residents have had enough. Now they’re hoping to spark change within the community. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a resident trying to clean up their neighborhood. “We have these...
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Comments / 0