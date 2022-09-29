ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Businesses beware: Fake check scams on the rise

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvyKb_0iFlZnnb00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When the owner of a Mentor -based business was mailed a cashier’s check for $9,800 for his services, he said he knew something wasn’t right.

It was a fake check scam , according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland — a type of scam that’s “skyrocketing” now. Though they often target consumers, businesses aren’t immune, the bureau said.

Charge filed, new video released in Garrett crash

Norm Dillen, owner of Choice Home Repair , told the bureau he was contacted earlier this month via text message by a man named Howard Kirk. He claimed to be from Colorado, and wanted Dillen’s business to paint the interior walls of his newly purchased Brook Park home. The man told Dillen he found out about his business through the bureau’s website.

Though the work was estimated at $4,700, Dillen said he received a check for $9,800, more than twice the amount. It also came with convoluted instructions to put half down on the project, then pay the home’s former owner $7,500 after he was given the keys.

Dillen “immediately became suspicious” and contacted the bureau and local police, the bureau said. Using Cuyahoga County Auditor records , the bureau confirmed the scammer didn’t actually own the Brook Park home.

Photos & video: The path of Ian’s destruction

How to protect yourself

The Federal Trade Commission last year received 39,113 reports of fake checks or foreign money offers nationwide, totaling losses of more than $78 million, the bureau reported. That’s up from $47.4 million lost to fake check scams in 2020.

The bureau warns consumers and businesses to be wary of third parties “trying to obtain immediate payment from cashed funds or is overpaying by check and requiring quick reimbursement.”

“By law, banks must make funds available for deposited checks in a reasonable amount of time, but the bank will also recover money from the account holder when a check is discovered to be counterfeit,” reads the release. “In short, a check casher will lose any money they spent, or sent back to the scammer, once a check bounces.”

If you suspect you’re being targeted by a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker , to help others avoid getting scammed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Colorado State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Brook Park, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Brook Park, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Mentor, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Neighbors argue over parking space: Brunswick Police Blotter

A man was cited for disorderly conduct at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Maiden Court. Police found a group of people arguing about a neighbor not parking his vehicle in accordance with homeowners’ association guidelines. HOA board members were attempting to have the vehicle towed.
BRUNSWICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Business Bureau#Counterfeit#Scams#Fraud#Choice Home Repair#Cuyahoga County Auditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ice cream truck driver claims he should be the one and cone-ly in the city: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
WESTLAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy