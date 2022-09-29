Effective: 2022-10-03 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 733 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp and Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 203 and 208...and near mile marker 209...and near mile marker 210. This includes the following streams and drainages First Water Creek and Barge Creek, La. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO