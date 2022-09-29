ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Suspect search, apartments evacuated in La Vista

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida.
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

Papillion city council fireworks ordinances

Papillion city council fireworks ordinances
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One more day of Summer warmth

One more day of Summer warmth
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro increasing frequency of routes

Metro increasing frequency of routes
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2

Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there. It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph. Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
KSNB Local4

Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
LINCOLN, NE

