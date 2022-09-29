Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
kymkemp.com
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 8
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 8. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on birds, plants, and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Sonja Ann Madsen-Armstrong: ‘An advocate for many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt-ERFSA Hosting Luncheon October 13th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Emeritus and Retired Faculty & Staff Association:. [Humboldt Emeritus and Retired Faculty & Staff Association], the retired faculty and staff Association of Cal Poly Humboldt is pleased to announce that there will be two presenters at their quarterly luncheon on Thursday, October 13 (in-person or via Zoom) from the Plaza View Room in Arcata. Doors will open at 11:30 am with presentations beginning at 12:15 pm. All in-person guests should be fully vaccinated. Masks will be voluntary. Lunch will be available for purchase, or to-go. The first presenter will be Melinda McLarin, Humboldt County Public Health Department Supervising Public Health Nurse and Immunization Coordinator. She will be providing up-to-date information on COVID-19 Vaccines, including boosters against the new Omicron sub-variants.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
kymkemp.com
‘Boots and Birkenstocks’ Dinner and Auction on October 8th
Press release from the Northcoast Regional Land Trust:. The Northcoast Regional Land Trust (NRLT) is pleased to be hosting their Annual Celebration on Saturday, October 8. th at the Fortuna River Lodge. Fondly referred to as Boots and Birkenstocks, the lively dinner and auction event is back in-person this year. A celebration of all who are part of the Land Trust’s work throughout the year, this annual event is NRLT’s largest fundraiser supporting the conservation of grazing lands, forests, and watersheds in our region.
kymkemp.com
Fall-Run Chinook Salmon Quota Met on Upper Klamath River
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
kymkemp.com
New CERT Graduates Ready to Help Their Community
A new group of folks are ready to help first responders and their neighbors. The folks above completed there CERT( Community Emergency Response Team) training. According to information from Enoch Ibarra the program manager,. This class was unique in that it was a hybrid course, which consisted of online instruction,...
kymkemp.com
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
