PBS doc on Atlanta spa shootings spotlights victims, families and rise of anti-Asian hate
A new PBS documentary premieres this month that pays tribute to the eight victims of the Atlanta spa shootings. Six of the eight victims killed in March of 2021 were Asian women. “Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March” examines a surge in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific...
Atlanta-based Megafauna Studios partners with OKC Zoo to present NFTs by Elok the orangutan
Primates can astonish us with their demonstration of abilities to engage in human-like endeavors. Koko the gorilla spoke in sign language; Gordo, a squirrel monkey, went into space in 1958; and now Elok the orangutan creates NFTs. The surprising affinity of great apes and other mammals for creative expression:. “I...
Fulton County mayors fight to keep local option sales tax dollars; SCOTUS takes up Affirmative Action in higher education
The mayors of 15 cities in Fulton County are working together to keep their share of $3 billion in local option sales tax revenue, but the county is seeking a larger piece of the pie. And The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term will include arguments against Affirmative Action at two...
