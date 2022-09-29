Read full article on original website
Locals react to Hope Street Temporary Trail during work week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s a new week with a new traffic pattern on Hope Street in Providence. The roadway has been modified to give bicycles their own lane, leaving fewer parking spots for businesses. The mile-long temporary bike path was installed over the weekend. The change has...
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence
(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
Firefighters rescue residents from burning house in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters rescued numerous residents from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Tremont Street for the reported fire. The department says the fire was contained to the third floor...
'Nobody appreciates it': Controversy surrounds temporary Hope Street bike path project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The temporary bike and pedestrian lane on Hope Street still brought in activity on its first day despite Saturday’s rain. Controversy surrounds the trail as some local business owners say they’re losing parking. “Nobody appreciates it,” Al Alessandro, owner of Best Little Hair...
Providence police give away free steering wheel locks to prevent Hyundai car thefts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police gave away nearly one hundred free steering wheel locks to prevent Hyundai car thefts on Saturday. The department recently noticed an uptick of Hyundai car thefts following a social media challenge which shows the vehicle's easy entry. "We want to let the community...
John DePetro case back in court on Monday
(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
Providence mom hopes for justice amid second anniversary of her son's death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been two years since 21-year-old Jacob "Jake" Lemire was shot and killed while driving near North Davis Street in Providence. His mother, Hollie, said there's not a day that goes by where she doesn't wonder who's responsible for his death. "He was happy, always...
Providence fire displaces 13 people
Thirteen people are displaced on Saturday after a large fire destroyed two buildings on Charles Street in Providence. Fire officials said the fire started in an unoccupied building, but quickly spread next door to a building where 13 people were living. They said they believe both buildings will be a...
Rollover crash in Foxborough sends 6 to the hospital
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Foxborough sent six people to the hospital. Crews responded to the crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash involved a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle. Six people were...
Pawtucket police receive several complaints of drug activity
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said 15 people were arrested on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints in Pawtucket. According to police, several businesses and residents in the area of Broad and Montgomery Streets are seeing people sell and use drugs as well as hassle customers.
Choose your matchup for Friday night high school football
(WJAR) — Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on which high school football game they are interested in seeing. Vote for NBC 10's Game of the Week through a NBC 10 poll and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday. The options include Rogers...
Thousands pack AMP for Providence College Friars Late Night Madness
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands packed the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday night to rally around their teams and catch a Khalid concert at the Providence College Friars Late Night Madness. The pep rally was the first event hosted at the convention center since its name changed from the...
Man accused of killing his mother found dead in his New Bedford jail cell
(WJAR) — A Truro man accused of killing his mother was found dead in his New Bedford jail cell, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Adam Howe was found dead at the Ash Street Jail Sunday afternoon of an apparent suicide, investigators said. The district...
Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
Fall festival held at 'Hocus Pocus 2' filming site
Fall lovers braved the rain on Saturday for the BeWitched and BeDazzled festival in Lincoln. Around 4,000 tickets were distributed for the sold-out event, which celebrated Rhode Island's ties to Disney's "Hocus Pocus” film sequel. The festival was at Chase Park, where a Salem Village stood last fall when...
Gusty winds in store Sunday, clouds, some sun, coastal showers too
There's a squeeze play going on in the atmosphere bringing Southern New England weather for the next couple of days: sprawling High Pressure bubble pressing down towards our area from Canada, and the Low Pressure remains of what was once Hurricane Ian along with tropical rain plumes to our south and west. The pressure difference between the two will make it gusty Sunday, with NE winds 20-40 mph, possibly some higher gusts, particularly towards the Cape, coast, and islands. There's a Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through Sunday for Nantucket, and a Gale Warning for area waters too.
