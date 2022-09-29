Read full article on original website
GM Offering $1,000 Discount For Hurricane Ian Vehicle Replacement
As rescue and recovery efforts ramp up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, GM is chipping in by offering a $1,000 discount to Florida residents who own a vehicle damaged by the storm. Dubbed the GM Disaster Relief Bonus Cash Program, the $1,000 incentive is available for a range of...
Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th
GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
2023 GMC Savana Configurator Live
The 2023 GMC Savana introduces the twentieth model year for the van, debuting a handful of small changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Savana is available to spec via the official online configurator at GMC’s website. Customers have a broad range...
Rough Country Presents Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Lift Kits: Video
Rough Country, an aftermarket parts supplier that specializes in trucks and off-road vehicles, recently released a video showcasing its five-inch and seven-inch torsion bar drop suspension lift kits for the latest generation of GM’s heavy duty pickups – the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Both the...
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
Some 2022 GMC Canyon Units Built Without Black B-Pillar Applique
Automakers are still struggling to keep up with consumer demand for new vehicles. As a result of parts shortages that trace their roots back the COVID-19 pandemic, some vehicles are losing options and features to help alleviate supply chain constraints in order to get more cars on dealership lots. GM is struggling with its own set of issues to produce vehicles, and a newfound example of the constraints it’s facing involves some trims of the 2022 GMC Canyon built without the black B-pillar applique.
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado Announced In Chile
One year after the official debut of the mid-cycle refresh of the current fourth-generation pickup in the United States, General Motors has just announced the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial. The automaker took advantage of the anniversary month of the Republic of Chile to...
GM Planning To Build 70,000 Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Units In 2023
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle production efforts, including for the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV, with The General planning to produce 70,000 new Bolts next year. According to a recent report from Reuters, GM said that it would boost Bolt production for global markets to 70,000...
Ford Begins 5G Network Migration, But What Is GM Doing?
In-vehicle digital technology is becoming more and more prevalent, especially connected features that utilize onboard broadband cellular networks. Now, Ford is beginning to migrate to a 5G network, so what’s GM doing?. For those readers who may be unaware, Ford just unveiled the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty, debuting...
2023 Chevy Utility Vehicles Cargo Space, Best To Worst
New-vehicle buyers looking for an abundance of cargo space have a range of options when it comes to the Chevy utility vehicle lineup, with no less than eight different models on offer for the 2023 model year. The question is, how do these models compare in terms of raw cargo space numbers? To find out, we’re putting them side-by-side in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
Used Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Prices Are Still Very High
By this point, we’re no strangers to the astronomical prices new and used cars are going for these days. Supply chains are still tight, and automakers just can’t meet the demand of consumers. This is even more true in the case of desirable models, such as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Caddy has proven itself to be an amazing car in all aspects, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing the prices reflect the hype. Built in low numbers, boasting highly desirable performance statistics, and a Cadillac confirmation that this will be the last ICE V-Series car with a manual, we halfway expected mild markups, but the true numbers are astonishing.
2023 Cadillac CT4 Onyx Package Available To Order Again
The Cadillac CT4 is the luxury marque’s least expensive and least popular model currently on sale today, with the latter result being the result of various production issues and bottlenecks tracing their roots back to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supply line issues forced Cadillac to remove some options from the range, including the Onyx Package.
2023 Corvette Stingray Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels Under Constraint
The 2023 Corvette represents the fourth model year of the eighth-generation sports car. As GM Authority has been obsessively reporting, many GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages and constraints due to supply chain snags. Despite launching during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently continuing to plague the automotive industry, with a few exceptions.
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Jumped 117 Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales increased 117 percent to 3,993 units in August 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Beat sales decreased 99.61 percent to 1 units. Chevrolet Blazer sales increased 103.13...
Win A 2022 Corvette C8.R IMSA GTLM Championship Edition Convertible
Chevy Corvette fans that daydream about putting the new mid-engine C8 in their driveway can do exactly that with the following sweepstakes, which is offering up this 2022 Corvette C8.R IMSA GTLM Championship Edition Convertible as the grand prize. Get your sweepstakes tickers here. The International Motor Racing Research Center...
AEB Technology Needs Improvement, Says AAA
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) has proved efficient when it comes to prevent rear-end wrecks, applying the brakes autonomously when certain conditions are met to avoid a crash. However, AAA set out to find out if the latest iterations of AEB are capable of operating at higher speeds and detecting moving vehicles, and found the technology a bit lacking.
GM 5.3L V8 Engine Oil Consumption Lawsuit In Oklahoma Allowed To Continue
A lawsuit against GM that alleges excessive engine oil consumption in the automaker’s 5.3L V8 engine has been allowed to continue in an Oklahoma federal court after the judge overseeing the lawsuit denied GM’s motion to dismiss. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, the lawsuit was...
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is No Longer Available
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently luxury marque’s most expensive and best-selling model, but GM has been struggling with production issues and bottlenecks that trace their roots to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now. These supply chain problems have led Cadillac to pull some options on some vehicles and the 2023 Escalade has become the latest victim.
2023 Buick Enclave Gets New Moonstone Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Buick Enclave adds one new exterior color to its palette: Moonstone Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Moonstone Gray Metallic is one of eight exterior colors offered on the premium full-size crossover, which include:
GM Creates Individual Soundtracks For Each Of Its EVs
GM has created unique soundtracks for each of its electric vehicles, using sound design to find the perfect tone for each model. Jay Kapadia is GM’s Creative Sound Director. He is a classically trained musician and electronics engineer that uses his expertise to develop advanced sound design for the automaker, becoming GM’s first-ever lead sound designer in 2017. He was tapped to create soundtracks for each of GM’s existing and forthcoming EVs, and finds his muse in the personality of each vehicle.
