wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
WBAY Green Bay
October 1 Birthday Club
Many types of items are being collected by a church in De Pere and by police outside a supermarket in Neenah. A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
WBAY Green Bay
Local donation drives to help Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - People here in Wisconsin are looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian down south. The images and stories still coming out of Florida don’t feel so far away for Luke Farwell, pastor at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere. “We can’t...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay interim superintendent Vicki Bayer returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer is returning to work after a heart attack. The Green Bay Area Public School District shared a statement from Bayer thanking the community for their well-wishes. “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff,...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Aisha Morales named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning and Noon Anchor Aisha Morales has been named one of the Most Influential Latino Leaders in Wisconsin. Part one of the five-part series was published Monday by Madison365.com. The entry reads:. “Aisha Morales is morning and noon news anchor at...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Death by philodendron
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says a drink of alcohol a day is good for you – especially if you’re the kind of plant that’s under heat stress. Brad explains the study and why scientists decided to get some crops drunk (OK, not really) and what a difference the ethanol treatment made.
foxcitiesmagazine.com
Ghostly Voices, Glasses Falling, An Eerie Performance: Three Local Spine-tingling Stories
“Did you feel that?” she asked. “It’s cold.” Queue the spooky music, enter the ghost. It’s how every ghost scene starts. But the reality is you’ll be lucky to find a ghost or even have an experience, and there’s generally a plausible reason soon to be discovered why the lights are flickering. But in some places the unexplained is just normal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout
After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
foxcitiesmagazine.com
28th Annual Golden Fork Awards
For almost 40 years, Fox Cities Magazine has been bringing dining stories to our readers: about fanciful dishes, mouthwatering flavors, restaurant updates and everything in-between. Perhaps the most popular food installment, the Golden Fork Awards, reaches its 28th year in this issue. We’re always proud to celebrate our local restaurants,...
WBAY Green Bay
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
94.3 Jack FM
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff's deputy charged with stalking
