Door County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

October 1 Birthday Club

Many types of items are being collected by a church in De Pere and by police outside a supermarket in Neenah. A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local donation drives to help Hurricane Ian victims

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - People here in Wisconsin are looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian down south. The images and stories still coming out of Florida don’t feel so far away for Luke Farwell, pastor at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere. “We can’t...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Death by philodendron

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says a drink of alcohol a day is good for you – especially if you’re the kind of plant that’s under heat stress. Brad explains the study and why scientists decided to get some crops drunk (OK, not really) and what a difference the ethanol treatment made.
GREEN BAY, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Ghostly Voices, Glasses Falling, An Eerie Performance: Three Local Spine-tingling Stories

“Did you feel that?” she asked. “It’s cold.” Queue the spooky music, enter the ghost. It’s how every ghost scene starts. But the reality is you’ll be lucky to find a ghost or even have an experience, and there’s generally a plausible reason soon to be discovered why the lights are flickering. But in some places the unexplained is just normal.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout

After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
FISH CREEK, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

28th Annual Golden Fork Awards

For almost 40 years, Fox Cities Magazine has been bringing dining stories to our readers: about fanciful dishes, mouthwatering flavors, restaurant updates and everything in-between. Perhaps the most popular food installment, the Golden Fork Awards, reaches its 28th year in this issue. We’re always proud to celebrate our local restaurants,...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kewaunee County sheriff's deputy charged with stalking

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

