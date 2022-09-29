“In the ’50s, you just say n—–, n—–, n—-,” admitted Lee Atwater, South Carolina Republican consultant and architect of George H. W. Bush’s 1988 campaign for the presidency. Later, on his deathbed, Atwater expressed remorse for using race hatred in the pursuit of political power. But from Atwater’s penance we seem to have come full circle. If ’50s demagogues cried the n-word, so does the 45th president of the United States. Donald Trump impishly elicited the n-word from rally-goers at an event the other week...

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO