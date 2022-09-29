Read full article on original website
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid on Monday. Their images of the impact were shared on Thursday.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Captures Closest View of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa in 22 Years
Observations from the Juno spacecraft’s close pass of the icy moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. Earth has now received the first picture NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured as it performed a close flyby of Jupiter’s...
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
Chinese Fossil Discovery Rewrites History of Life to World’s Largest Organism Has Stopped Growing (Planet Earth Report Weekend)
This weekend’s stories include The Black Frogs of Chernobyl to Scientists Discover Massive “Ocean” Near Earth’s Core to Elon Musk presents Humanoid Robot Optimus, and much more. How a Chinese fossil discovery rewrites the history of life on Earth–Paleontologists describe some of the oldest teeth, jaws...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
Final flight! NASA telescope captures STUNNING objects in the cosmos
The largest flying telescope on this planet, NASA’s SOFIA has shared some breathtaking photographs. Have a glance right here. The world’s largest airborne telescope Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which is operated by NASA, launched into its ultimate flight on September 29, 2022. Marking the top of an period, NASA shared a small breathtaking assortment of the cosmic imagery assembled over the past voyage of the SOFIA telescope. NASA took to its Instagram deal with to share that since 2010, the SOFIA has flown 921 flights, gathering helpful information on the cosmos.
NASA eyes November for launch attempt of Moon rocket
NASA said Friday it would try to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without committing to a precise date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The US space agency, which was forced to postpone its latest liftoff attempt due to massive Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida this week, announced it was preparing its next launch window for between November 12 and November 27.
Scientists May Have Just Discovered a Lake on Mars
Findings from a new study could have implications for extraterrestrial life
NASA Catches Sun Spitting Out a Major X1 Solar Flare
It's party time on the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught sight of the big burst of radiation. The flare appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
NASA’s SOFIA telescope just took its last flight
Since its first flight in 2007, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, otherwise known as SOFIA, has observed the universe from 41,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Now, the unique space telescope housed in a modified Boeing 747 has taken its last flight. In honor of the flight, NASA has shared some of the most breathtaking SOFIA telescope images captured in the last decade.
