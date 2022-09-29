AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO