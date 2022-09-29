ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns

Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
WWE
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
WWE
PWMania

Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career

Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business. Featured below are...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wellness Policy
PWMania

How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Removed from Channel Owned By Warner Bros. Discovery In Other Countries

Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, no longer airs AEW. Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, according to AEW. There has been no word on why the programming was pulled, but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except in Brazil.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
WWE
PWMania

Chad Gable & Braun Strowman Trade Verbal Jabs Ahead Of WWE Raw Showdown On Monday

Chad Gable knows Braun Strowman better and for longer than anyone else in the WWE locker room today. This coming Monday night, that is something he is using to fuel his confidence before stepping inside the squared circle for his scheduled showdown against “The Monster Among Men” on WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that the company set a new first-day ticket sales record with Royal Rumble tickets, which went on sale earlier that day at 9 a.m. ET. According to an update via Fightful Select, the 2023 Royal Rumble is on track to break the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Dexter Lumis Reveals the Process of How His WWE Ring Name Was Created

In an interview with MCW Backstage Pass that was conducted right before Dexter Lumis made his return to WWE, Lumis talked about how he came up with the idea for his WWE ring name. “It’s just, hey, you get an email and it’s like, hey pitch us five names. Anything...
WWE
PWMania

Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (9/26) and SmackDown (9/30)

The last shows for WWE before the season premiere of both RAW and Smackdown. RAW was good and Smackdown was solid with Extreme Rules getting ever closer. Sheamus and Gunther continued their fantastic feud going into their Intercontinental title match on next weeks show. RAW had a big debut in the wonems’s division. There was however, a big thing that continued on from last week over both shows.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE Survivor Series will take place from the TD Garden, Boston, MA on November 26, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 12,805 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 150 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 12,955. This event will...
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)

WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
SAINT PAUL, MN
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add “Best of WWE: The Extreme” Compilation

A new compilation by WWE Network and Peacock is now available to stream. The Best Of WWE: The Extreme is available to watch on demand on both platforms at any time. In preparation for WWE Extreme Rules 2022, which will take place the next weekend, this highlights major matches and moments that took things to an extreme level.
WWE
PWMania

Update on Buff Bagwell Following His Relapse and Stay in Rehab

Former WWE/WCW star Buff Bagwell provided an update on his sobriety after a stint in rehab via the DDP Yoga YouTube channel. Bagwell stated that before entering rehab, he was working on the “Change Or Die” project, which documented his addiction issues, but he wasn’t staying clean every day. Bagwell stated that when an intervention was done on him, he initially refused to go to rehab.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls a Women’s WarGames Match “Ridiculous”

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette commented about the company’s decision to include WarGames matches in the 2022 Survivor Series PLE during his podcast. He labeled the women’s match “ridiculous.”. Cornette said, “Now I hear they’re gonna have WarGames. But at the same time, not only are they...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy