220930049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220930050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220930051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: 220930052 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Honeysuckle Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:41 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:41 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220930053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220930054 Welfare Check Incident Address : Piute St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:24 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 20:22 Time Completed : 20:42 Synopsis: 220930055 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:45 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:29 Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:48 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:45 Synopsis: 220930056 Person On Foot Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220930057 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220930058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:14 Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:15 Synopsis: 220930059 Traffic Stop Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 220930060 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:51 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 220930061 Welfare Check Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220930062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:15 Time Dispatched: 23:40 Time Arrived : 23:40 Time Completed : 23:34 Synopsis: 220930063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: 23:34 Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 221001001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: 00:01 Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:06 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:01 Time Completed : 00:08 Synopsis: 221001002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:56 Time Completed : 01:03 Synopsis: 221001003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:02 Synopsis: 221001004 False Information Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: 02:31 Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 04:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: 02:31 Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 03:16 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino regarding a complaint of a DUI. One female was placed under arrest for obstruction. 221001005 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:16 Time Arrived : 03:18 Time Completed : 05:38 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:16 Time Arrived : 03:21 Time Completed : 04:11 Synopsis: Police were dispatched to a restaurant reference a welfare check. One adult female was arrested for DUI. 221001006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:15 Time Dispatched: 04:12 Time Arrived : 04:12 Time Completed : 04:14 Synopsis: 221001007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 7G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched: 06:17 Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22ACO3154 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22MCC3200 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:51 Synopsis: 22MCC3201 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:54 Synopsis: 22MCC3202 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:42 Time Completed : 03:45 Synopsis: 22MDC0557 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: 05:01 Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0557 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: 05:01 Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center.

