Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Invite Local Businesses to Participate in Trunk-or-Treat
Mesquite Police Invite Local Businesses to Participate in Trunk-or-Treat. Mesquite, NV –Local businesses, non-profits, and community partners are invited to help support the Mesquite Police Department in providing a safe place for young “buccaneers” to enjoy Halloween. The 16th Annual Trunk or Treat festivities will take place on Monday, October 31st inside the Casablanca parking area at 5 p.m. Mesquite Gaming will once again donate the use of the Casablanca Parking Garage for the event.
Mesquite Local News
Respite Senior Day Program
We wanted to touch base with our health care workers in the area and give them some information on a new program Respite Senior Day Program we have started at the Mesquite Senior Center. I want to thank all of you and your organizations that we spoke with at the...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 30, 2022
10/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/30/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220930049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220930050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220930051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: 220930052 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Honeysuckle Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:41 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:41 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220930053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:44 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220930054 Welfare Check Incident Address : Piute St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:24 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: 20:21 Time Arrived : 20:22 Time Completed : 20:42 Synopsis: 220930055 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd # G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:45 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:29 Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:48 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:45 Synopsis: 220930056 Person On Foot Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220930057 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220930058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:14 Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:15 Synopsis: 220930059 Traffic Stop Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 220930060 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:51 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:17 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 220930061 Welfare Check Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220930062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 6W Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:15 Time Dispatched: 23:40 Time Arrived : 23:40 Time Completed : 23:34 Synopsis: 220930063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: 23:34 Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 221001001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: 00:01 Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:06 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:01 Time Completed : 00:08 Synopsis: 221001002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:54 Time Arrived : 00:56 Time Completed : 01:03 Synopsis: 221001003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:02 Synopsis: 221001004 False Information Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: 02:31 Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 04:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: 02:31 Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 03:16 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino regarding a complaint of a DUI. One female was placed under arrest for obstruction. 221001005 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:16 Time Arrived : 03:18 Time Completed : 05:38 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:13 Time Dispatched: 03:16 Time Arrived : 03:21 Time Completed : 04:11 Synopsis: Police were dispatched to a restaurant reference a welfare check. One adult female was arrested for DUI. 221001006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:15 Time Dispatched: 04:12 Time Arrived : 04:12 Time Completed : 04:14 Synopsis: 221001007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd # 7G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched: 06:17 Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22ACO3154 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22MCC3200 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:51 Synopsis: 22MCC3201 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:54 Synopsis: 22MCC3202 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:42 Time Completed : 03:45 Synopsis: 22MDC0557 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: 05:01 Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/30/22` and `06:00:00 10/01/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
