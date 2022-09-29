ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega

John Hunter Nemechek came into Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway nine points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8. After earning the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, Nemechek nearly maxed out his stage points by picking up the Stage One win and crossing the stripe in second at the end of Stage Two to earn 19 points.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 25th at Talladega

Chris Buescher led a lap and recorded stage points Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, but a late pit sequence was the difference in track position as the Fastenal Ford finished 25th. Contrary to past Superspeedway events, just one multi-car incident occurred in the field, and just one caution flew in...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

NCS: Late race caution and a push from Erik Jones, Chase Elliott wins Yellawood 500 at Talladega

The opening stage of the Yellawood 500 was a matter of a high-speed chess game being played at nearly 200 mph with Almirola, Chastain, Hamlin and others trading the top spot. But it wouldn’t be without its own set of chaos when an eight-car wreck going into turn one would break out when Stenhouse got a bad push on Burton to collect several other drivers including Gibbs which would also end his day.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith Finishes 14th at Talladega

Coming into Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the plan for Chandler Smith and the No. 18 iBUYPOWER team was to collect as many stage points as possible in the opening two stanzas, ride around in the Final Stage to avoid the carnage and leave the Alabama track with as large of points cushion as they could heading to the cutoff race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 11th at Talladega

Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst brought home an 11th-place finish despite an ill-handling No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang in Saturday’s Sparks 300 at...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Riley Herbst
Person
Todd Gilliland
Speedway Digest

Saturday Talladega Notebook

Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Purdy Delievers Season-Best Run at Talladega

Chase Purdy turned in a season-best performance on Saturday afternoon that culminated in a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 61 Ole Miss Toyota Tundra TRD Pro put the Rebels out front of the field in Alabama on three occasions for six laps en-route to his second top-10 result of the season. Purdy led the charge for HRE as the organization placed both teams in the top-10 with Tyler Ankrum finishing 10th.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: "Just a bummer way to end what was in my opinion a really good day at Talladega. We didn't have the qualifying speed that we had hoped for, but man once we got going in the race our Champion Power Equipment Chevy came to life. We had a lot of speed all day and were able to contend up front, but unfortunately just lost a right rear tire at the end of it which pretty much ended our day. It's a shame because the guys had so much effort put into bringing a fast truck here, but we just have nothing to show for at the end of it. We know what we need to do at Homestead, so we'll keep our heads down and put all of our focus on that race."
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Nxs#Nxs Advance#Texas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series & Xfinity Series Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway

Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado Preview- - Practice; For Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevy Silverado 250 drivers will receive no practice time prior to qualifying. – Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy