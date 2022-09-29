Read full article on original website
Related
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
Chronicle
Man Allegedly Rams Washington Police Vehicle, Exits With Knife Demanding Officer Shoot Him
A Whatcom County man reportedly rammed the patrol vehicle of a Bellingham Police officer Saturday along Lakeway Drive, got out wielding a knife and shouted for the officer to shoot him. John C. Rupp, 29 of Ferndale, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Oct. 1, on suspicion of attempted...
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
whatcom-news.com
WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
kpug1170.com
Woman charged after pointing gun at bird in Bellingham neighborhood
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A noisy bird led to an arrest last week in Bellingham’s York neighborhood. Police records state a witness called 911 after someone in a trailer pointed a gun at them Wednesday morning on Iron St. The suspect was arrested and explained to officers that she...
kpug1170.com
Man suspected of threatening to kill neighbors in Birch Bay has case dismissed
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A man suspected of threatening to kill his neighbors and a security guard in Birch Bay Village has had his case dismissed less than a month before his scheduled trial. According to police records, 50-year-old Scott Brandon Peterson approached the Village security guard this past...
RELATED PEOPLE
KGMI
Knife wielding man expresses desire to be shot by police, crashes into BPD vehicle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man expressing a desire for police to kill him was taken into custody after a dangerous confrontation with Bellingham officers. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says John C. Rupp called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and said he was driving to a police station to attack officers in the hope that they would shoot him.
KGMI
Man arrested for exposing himself, threatening ER staff
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man faces charges for threatening to kill staff and exposing himself in the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room early Monday, September 26th. A police report states that responding officers arrived just after midnight to find shaken staff and patients in the ER. They said Christopher...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Abandoned shopping carts requiring coordinated response from Everett police
The Everett Police Department (EDP) is installing a Shopping Cart Recovery Program to roll away and remove abandoned shopping carts on city streets that are becoming a nuisance. Everett Police said dumped carts hurt local businesses and are an eyesore for the community. “You know, driving through various cities, abandoned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
nwcitizen.com
What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said
Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
Comments / 0