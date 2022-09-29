Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Aisha Morales named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning and Noon Anchor Aisha Morales has been named one of the Most Influential Latino Leaders in Wisconsin. Part one of the five-part series was published Monday by Madison365.com. The entry reads:. “Aisha Morales is morning and noon news anchor at...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay interim superintendent Vicki Bayer returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer is returning to work after a heart attack. The Green Bay Area Public School District shared a statement from Bayer thanking the community for their well-wishes. “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff,...
WBAY Green Bay
Local donation drives to help Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - People here in Wisconsin are looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian down south. The images and stories still coming out of Florida don’t feel so far away for Luke Farwell, pastor at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere. “We can’t...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Death by philodendron
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says a drink of alcohol a day is good for you – especially if you’re the kind of plant that’s under heat stress. Brad explains the study and why scientists decided to get some crops drunk (OK, not really) and what a difference the ethanol treatment made.
WBAY Green Bay
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
WBAY Green Bay
October 1 Birthday Club
Many types of items are being collected by a church in De Pere and by police outside a supermarket in Neenah. A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person...
WBAY Green Bay
Pee Wee Football teams prove the meaning of sportsmanship
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids can teach us all a lesson about sportsmanship. It was on display at a recent Pee Wee football match between Iola-Scandinavia and Port Edwards. The Port Edwards team was scoreless throughout the Pee Wee season when they played Iola-Scandinavia for their last game. Iola-Scandinavia was ahead and the team’s coaches told the players not to tackle Port Edwards’ ball carrier and to cheer their opponents on.
WBAY Green Bay
Six touchdowns for Berghammer in Titans win over Platteville
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh opened up conference play in a big way on Saturday getting a 46-7 win over UW-Platteville. Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer had six total touchdowns, four passing, one rushing and a trick play receiving. He completed 17 of his 25 throwing attempts for 262 yards. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert for a Sheboygan woman was canceled almost exactly two hours after it was issued when the 79-year-old woman was found. Authorities say she is safe. The Silver Alert sent shortly after 12:30 P.M. said the woman left her home without her phone, identification,...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Oconto County. On Oct. 2, at about 9 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying two people were not breathing in front of their home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd in the Town of Little Suamico.
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint. After a complaint came...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
