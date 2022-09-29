Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Driver accused of hitting paramedics appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI. McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to […]
Sister searching for her brother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
One shot in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
Teenager accused in shooting
A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges. On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road. The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up...
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says
MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Man allegedly cashed nearly $100K in stolen checks after burglarizing victim’s home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly cashing nearly $100K in checks he stole from someone’s home. On June 17, a man reported his home in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road was burglarized during the past week. Various items were taken from the home,...
