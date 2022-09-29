ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver accused of hitting paramedics appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI.  McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after Covington shooting

UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Teenager accused in shooting

A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
MARKS, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
MEMPHIS, TN
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN

