Crypto Energy Study Shrugged Off by Agencies, Irking Lawmaker
Federal agencies are balking at—or declining to publicly explain their response to—cryptocurrency mining recommendations from a White House report that raised serious concerns about the rapidly growing industry’s energy consumption and climate footprint. The situation has irked one House Democrat who has pushed for a closer federal...
Bump-Stock Ban Left Intact as Supreme Court Rejects Challenges
The US Supreme Court left intact the federal ban on bump stocks, the attachments that can make a semiautomatic rifle fire like a machine gun, turning away arguments from advocates including the National Rifle Association. The justices without comment rejected two challenges to a criminal ban the. Trump. administration put...
Biden Health-Care Vaccine Mandate Survives Supreme Court Appeal
The US Supreme Court turned away a renewed challenge by 10 states to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement for workers in facilities that receive federal health-care funds. The rebuff of the Missouri-led group follows the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in January to let the requirement take effect.
Fraud, Staffing Levels Concern EPA Watchdog in Tracking Grants
Local governments and other groups getting federal funding for the first time under the infrastructure and climate laws are at heightened risk of fraud, said the EPA’s top watchdog, whose office is launching new efforts to detect suspicious activity. “There’ll be inexperienced participants in government funding,” Sean O’Donnell, inspector...
Liz Truss — live: Cabinet row on benefits as Penny Mordaunt breaks ranks
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. She also said that “this is the right time to take on some extra borrowing because of...
US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 750 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 240 points on Monday. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500.
Morgan Lewis Recruits Tax Partner Todd Smith to London Office
Todd Smith has joined Morgan Lewis as a tax partner in the London office, the firm said Monday. Smith will focus on US and international tax matters for sovereign and other institutional investors and multinational businesses, according to Morgan Lewis. He most recently served as lead tax counsel with the...
CFPB Adds Friction to Fintech Inclusion Efforts
Many fintech companies tout their ability to use non-traditional tools to promote financial access for underserved and unbanked communities. Banks may even partner with fintech companies to help reach new customers within such communities. These financial inclusion efforts dovetail with corporate environmental, social, and governance, which continues to grow in...
SEC Struggles to Stem Staff Losses as Disclosure Workload Grows
Group is charged with reviewing companies’ climate reporting. The SEC is down dozens of officials to scrutinize and regulate companies’ climate disclosures and other corporate reporting, as they grapple with a years-old staff shortage and more work under Chair Gary Gensler. A Bloomberg Law review of Securities and...
Competition Authority Gives FTC New Tool on Gig Worker Policies
The Federal Trade Commission’s broad authority to crack down on unfair competitive practices gives it an opening to police alleged worker misclassification by gig companies differently than traditional labor regulators. Critics allege that gig companies wrongly designate workers as independent contractors not eligible for the benefits and protections of...
3M Combat Earplug Fight at Crossroads as Court Strategies Falter
3M Co. tried a bankruptcy court gambit to resolve about 230,000 combat earplug defect cases—and lost. Now it must find another way through the mass tort litigation, a path that involves some combination of trials, appeals, and settlements. That combination creates tricky choices for 3M, especially about timing. It’s...
Internet Archive Pandemic Library Provokes Broader Lending Fight
Publishers attack legally untested controlled digital lending. Array of briefs flow into pivotal case for libraries, authors. A fight spurred by the Internet Archive throwing its online library’s doors open during the pandemic has drawn myriad industry and academic briefs into what’s now a broad fight over digital lending that seems destined for the US Supreme Court.
Morgan Lewis Adds Pair of IP, Tech Partners to Washington Office
Meaghan Kent and Denise Wood have joined Morgan Lewis as partners in the Washington office, the firm said Monday. Kent previously joins from Venable, where she was co-chair of the IP litigation group. She will focus on copyright and trademark litigation at Morgan Lewis, the firm said. Wood, a former...
Cleary Gottlieb Paid Brooklyn US Attorney $7 Million Last Year
Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, received $7 million in 2021 as a white collar defense partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, a federal disclosure form shows. The compensation details published by the Office of Government Ethics on Monday offers a rare glimpse...
