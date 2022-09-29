This TikTok-Viral Hack Cleans All The Hair in Your Shower ‘In 1 Swipe’—& It’s Down to $8 on Amazon

I’ve written about so many odd but handy gadgets that I never knew I needed, like a garlic chopper or watermelon slicer . But just when I thought things couldn’t get any weirder, I recently stumbled upon a hack on TikTok that is perhaps the most unique thing I’ve covered as of late—and it’s honestly something I need to buy for myself, stat.

The product in question is Olatay’s Hair Catcher . What makes it so peculiar yet useful? Just that it keeps your shower walls free from stray strands. I have long hair that gets all over the tub, which can be visually unappealing and also super annoying to clean. After every shower, I have to reach down with a tissue to dispose of my hair. However, this genius hack is going to be such a game-changer. Not to mention, it’s on sale ahead of Prime Day , costing just $8 a pop right now.

@carahellis deserves the credit for Olatay’s Hair Catcher going viral on TikTok. The video gained 1.7 million views, which just goes to show the power of a handy gadget.

Unlike drain protectors that won’t stay put, this one does. Simply stick it onto your shower wall and you’ll never have to bend down to scoop up stray hairs ever again. If you have loose hairs on your fingers after massaging shampoo in, swipe your finger through this little brush-like contraption and voila! The silicone bristles gather your strands so that your shower walls don’t have to.

You can cross “fix clogged shower drain” off of your never-ending to-do list because this $8 hack is about to make your day-to-day so much easier. Head to Amazon and shop it on sale for $8 while you still can!

Not only does the Hair Catcher trap your loose strands, but it also functions as a surface that can hold your razor or a small bar of soap. Products that solve several problems at once, like this one, are truly such a godsend.

Plus, no installation is required to have this handy gadget in your bathroom, regardless of whether you have tile, glass, stone or wood on your shower walls. All you have to do is peel the adhesive off of the back and stick the product onto your wall. Just be sure to keep it dry for 24 hours before using it.

“This product is great to keep all my hair in one place in the shower and be able to clean it in one swipe,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Beforehand, my hair would fill the wall and it would take more effort to clean it all off.”

Another shopper wrote, “This works, is easy to install, doesn’t take up a lot of space and helps keep your drain unclogged! I even used the top to hold my razor! For the price—worth it!”

Stop clogging your shower drain and bugging the plumber by shopping Olatay’s Hair Catcher . It’s down to $8 on Amazon, which is not much for a squeaky clean, hair-free shower.