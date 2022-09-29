ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, MD

Teen pleads guilty in Rising Sun assault case

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag1pw_0iFlVpkL00

ELKTON — A judge has placed a teen in Cecil County Adult Drug Court after the defendant pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for his role in the beating and robbing of an acquaintance at a Rising Sun park in March…

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

