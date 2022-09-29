Teen pleads guilty in Rising Sun assault case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex
Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
Nottingham MD
Middle River woman pepper-sprayed during robbery attempt after meeting suspect on dating app, vehicle stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery, a vehicle theft, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 30, someone entered a residence in the 3800-block of New Section Road in Middle River (21220) and stole a purse off of the counter.
Dismembered body discovered on side of the road in Westminster
On Sunday evening, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were responding to a home for reports of a missing person when they discovered dead man on the side of the road.
WBOC
Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
WBOC
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting
FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman hospitalized after Newark motel stabbing
A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark. Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said. They...
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To Aberdeen Motel Rape
An alert was issued in Maryland as they seek the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect who is wanted following an incident earlier this month in Harford County. The Aberdeen Police Department released photos of their suspect and his vehicle as they investigate an alleged rape on Monday, Sept. 12.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville girl
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville girl. Olivia Watson, 13, was last seen on September 6, 2022 in the Parkville area. Authorities say she is 5’6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Olivia may stay in...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed during Perry Hall road rage incident, man assaulted with handgun while on date in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, a man was on a date at a woman’s residence in the unit block of Rembert Court in Carney (21234). The female opened the door and...
Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court
A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
Nottingham MD
Man arrested after exposing himself in Overlea, car thief sets vehicle on fire in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, officers responded to the 5100-block of Terrace Drive in Overlea/Nottingham (21236) after a known individual exposed himself and threatened his neighbor with a knife. Police placed the suspect under arrest.
County Police identify Man, 22, shot, killed in Lansdowne
BALTIMORE-- On Sunday County police identified a man killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Maliq L. Hilton, 22, was identified as the victim killed in a shooting on Birdnest Court, Lansdowne last Sunday morning.County police say, shortly before noon that Sunday their officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to a shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Police are investigating a double shooting in Catonsville
At 9:05 p.m., officers located two male victims, a 17-year-old who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and a 16-year-old who sustained a single gunshot wound. Both victims are in critical condition.
Nottingham MD
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 6 adults taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Six people were taken to an area hospital Monday after a multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, in Middle River, county police said. County police said officers responded to Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road just after 4 p.m. for the crash. The crash involved...
