Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Explosive detection K-9 participates in annual animal blessing at Old North Church
BOSTON — Pet owners brought their furry friends to Boston's North End on Sunday for an annual Blessing of the Animals. This year's blessing included Oscar, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador who works as an Explosive Detection K9 for the National Park Service. The Annual Blessing of the Animals is...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
Find Shayna's buried treasure, admire the art of sgraffito, enjoy a show at the Latchis Theatre
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fun and games are not just for kids –a clay artist and writer couple hide treasures and create goofy events under the name of a pretend university. Also, go inside an art deco theater and hotel that has played an important role in the community for many decades.
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
MassRobotics block party held in Boston's Seaport neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston's Seaport neighborhood held what many would consider to be a most unusual block party on Saturday. More than 40 Massachusetts companies and universities gathered together to showcase cutting-edge robotics and technology in a series of professional and STEM-related events. The 5th Annual Robot Block Party allowed...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
Salem, Massachusetts-based The Satanic Temple sues Indiana, Idaho over abortion bans
SALEM, Mass. — The Satanic Temple, a Salem-based religious group, recently filed federal lawsuits over abortion bans enforced inIndiana and Idaho after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade with the Dobbs Decision. In the lawsuits, the temple claims more than 1.5 million members worldwide, including at least...
Boston health officials host COVID-19 vaccination clinic with $75 incentive
BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission hosted a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic Saturday with an incentive: a $75 gift card for anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated or boosted and one caregiver that gets vaccinated or boosted with them. "It is what brought me out," one mother,...
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts
BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
