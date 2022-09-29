Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned.

Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley ( Heels, Survivor’s Remorse ), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia ( Timeless ‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports team ( Scrubs ‘ Donald Faison) enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.”

The cast also includes Finn Sweeney ( Impeachment: American Crime Story ) and newcomer Sofia Capanna.

Cryer, of course, is best known to TV audiences for his turn as cheapskate Alan “Zippy” Harper on CBS’ Two and a Half Men — a role that earned him a pair of Emmys over the course of its 12-season run. Following its 2015 series finale , Cryer booked a recurring role as Lex Luthor on the CBS-turned-CW drama Supergirl , which wrapped in November 2021. He also appeared in multiple episodes of CBS’ NCIS (as Dr. Cyril Taft) and Netflix’s The Ranch (as local banker Bill, a gig that reunited him with onetime Men costar Ashton Kutcher).

The untitled O’Malley comedy (premiere date TBD) marks multi-cam No. 3 for NBC. In addition to the George Lopez sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (premiering Friday, Nov. 4), the network also has a revival of Night Court (starring The Big Bang Theory ‘s Melissa Rauch and original series star John Larroquette) ready to launch at midseason.