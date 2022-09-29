ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Center for children with autism expands to new Kalamazoo location

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbPaz_0iFlVFPX00

A mental health nonprofit that has been serving the Kalamazoo area for ten years is expanding.

Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research recently opened up a new location geared toward helping children 18-months and older.

“We provide applied behavior analysis services to individuals diagnosed with autism. Those services are individualized to the person themselves, so it will be customized to their needs,” Dr. Sally Freds, director of outpatient services, explained to FOX 17 Thursday.

The center's primary location for outpatient services is in Galesburg; however the nonprofit released that for some families, that's just too far.

The new location is inside the Douglas Community Association building on West Paterson Street in Kalamazoo.

"We work on a lot of similar things, but we break down the components of those skills into really small parts, and so that can really help someone with autism be able to learn in the way that's best for them," Dr. Jeanna Koerber, executive director of autism services, said. "And then that can really help once they get to that school setting."

Children at the center work on communication skills, social skills and daily life activities with tutors at the center.

GLC says it has served more than 80 families throughout the community since 2012.

If you're interested in learning more about the center and its new Kalamazoo location, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
City
Galesburg, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Skills#Great Lakes#Glc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy