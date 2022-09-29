Read full article on original website
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
As he wraps up Hawaii trip, Defense Secretary says closing Red Hill is ‘the right thing to do’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As he wraps up a Hawaii visit, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin toured the Red Hill fuel tanks facility Friday and met with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination crisis. But the military isn’t saying much about the sit-downs. Austin was with commanders...
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
The Abortion Issue May Influence Voters In The Hawaii Race For Governor
Abortion has generally been a sleeper issue in local politics since 1970, when Hawaii became the first state in the nation to make abortion legal. But the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has raised the possibility that the governor’s race this year could become a kind of local referendum on the matter.
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Hawaii Legislature Should Not Mess With Our Public Records Law
A Civil Beat headline from December 2018 was dramatic yet spot on: “Hawaii Supreme Court Overturns 30 Years Of Government Secrecy.”. The landmark decision began with a public records request from Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube in 2015, who was trying to obtain budget documents from then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Five people displaced by cottage fire in Haʻikū
Five people were displaced following a structure fire in Haʻikū on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, at a cottage on Haʻikū Road. Maui fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find a working structure fire, in which the main cottage dwelling was fully involved, along with accessory structures.
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6
Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines will no longer require its more than 7,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And the carrier is welcoming back unvaccinated employees who chose to take a leave of absence. However, the new policy doesn’t benefit everyone. During the pandemic, Hawaiian...
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
Yes, the governor doesn’t care about veterans
Mr. lakopo is correct. The governor doesn’t care about veterans. Well, let me correct that: The governor cares a lot about getting his picture in the local media standing alongside veterans, Veterans Affairs, and military officials and paying lip service to veterans but that’s about as far as his concern, compassion, and follow-through goes.
