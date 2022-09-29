ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
KITV.com

Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Early-season cold front approaching the state. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST. Widespread rainfall is expected...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
WAIPIO, HI
mauinow.com

Five people displaced by cottage fire in Haʻikū

Five people were displaced following a structure fire in Haʻikū on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, at a cottage on Haʻikū Road. Maui fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find a working structure fire, in which the main cottage dwelling was fully involved, along with accessory structures.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6

Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
KAHULUI, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
Saipan Tribune

Yes, the governor doesn’t care about veterans

Mr. lakopo is correct. The governor doesn’t care about veterans. Well, let me correct that: The governor cares a lot about getting his picture in the local media standing alongside veterans, Veterans Affairs, and military officials and paying lip service to veterans but that’s about as far as his concern, compassion, and follow-through goes.
HAWAII STATE

