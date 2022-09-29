“Single season home run champ”- Roger Maris Jr. comments on Aaron Judge’s 61st homer, will follow him to the Bronx

Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO