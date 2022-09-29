[Update: Vehicle Appears to be Abandoned] Two Victims Possibly Inside a Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire; Fire Spreading to Vegetation

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. The CHP is reporting this is a major...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff William Honsal Offered Deputies a $40 Dutch Bros Gift Card to Find Supervisor Mike Wilson’s Stolen Vehicle
Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson woke to find his car had been stolen from outside his Arcata home. He called the Arcata Police Department. He posted something on Facebook. And he texted Sheriff William Honsal. This happened over the weekend of Sept. 10-11. The following Monday, just after noon,...
kymkemp.com
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
kymkemp.com
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
krcrtv.com
Father and son arrested in Rio Dell after drug bust
RIO DELL, Calif. — A father and son were arrested in Rio Dell on Tuesday after they were found to have multiple drugs in their residence, according to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The HCDTF and the Rio Dell Police Department served a search warrant on a home...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
kymkemp.com
New CERT Graduates Ready to Help Their Community
A new group of folks are ready to help first responders and their neighbors. The folks above completed there CERT( Community Emergency Response Team) training. According to information from Enoch Ibarra the program manager,. This class was unique in that it was a hybrid course, which consisted of online instruction,...
kymkemp.com
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
kymkemp.com
Father and Son Found With Liquor Still, Meth, Firearms, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 27th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the...
