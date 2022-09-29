ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Chile Flight Team

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off.
NEW MEXICO STATE
TaxBuzz

New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase

New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.
State
New Mexico State
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

Lawmakers Consider Changes to NM Alcohol Taxes

State lawmakers later this week are scheduled to continue discussing proposed revisions to New Mexico’s state taxes on alcohol. Taxation and Revenue Department Director of Tax Policy Mark Chaiken and Chief Economist Lucinda Sydow will present an overview on excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, cannabis, cigarettes and tobacco products to legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee Thursday during its two-day meeting in Santa Fe. New Mexico In Depth, which recently published a seven-part series on the state’s alcohol problems, reports that lawmakers at this week’s meeting will continue examining ways the state’s alcohol tax system could be adjusted to both deter excessive alcohol use and fund treatment. “Everyone needs to understand the landscape before we have a serious conversation about how it should be changed,” state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, tells New Mexico In Depth. The current tax structure, the story notes, doesn’t adjust with inflation and any of its preventative value has all but evaporated in the last 30 years, David Jernigan, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, says. As for funding treatment, of the annual $50 million raised by alcohol taxes, 45% benefits local DWI grant councils, 5% drug courts and most of the rest goes to the state’s general fund. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, tells NMID that formula needs to change and says he would not support any increase in taxes until 100% of revenue benefits prevention and treatment programs.
SANTA FE, NM
Person
Orlando Ortega
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms push into northwest NM

The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants. Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large low-pressure system to our north is dragging along a cold front, drawing in moisture and bringing lift across the northern and central parts of the state. Rain showers continue to fall this morning across the four corners and the northwestern I-25 corridor. Some showers may move into the Albuquerque metro by late morning, but the city’s better chance for more widespread precipitation will be later this afternoon and evening.
krwg.org

Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
#Eastern New Mexico#Water Utility#Reservoir#Clovis
KRQE News 13

Storms and colder weather ahead for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now Tropical Storm Orlene continues to provide plentiful moisture across Mexico. A large upper level low pressure system in the northern Great Plains will draw moisture up from the disturbance to our south while also bringing in moisture from the north. This double dose of moisture will really allow for showers and thunderstorms to become numerous into this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
kunm.org

Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.

Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Mild start, increasing storms later

Good morning everyone! We’re looking at great weather conditions this morning for day 2 of the fiesta. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as our morning lows are near 60°. The breezes also aren’t too concerning, unlike Saturday evening. Our evening Balloon Fiesta event will have some...
ENVIRONMENT
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Showers continue for northwest NM overnight

Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.

