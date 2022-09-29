The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO