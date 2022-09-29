ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win

The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
Detroit Pistons: Signs that Jalen Duren is ready for the rotation

One of the biggest questions lingering over training camp is how the Detroit Pistons are going to use Jalen Duren to start the season. Duren will be just 18-years-old and is currently the youngest player in the NBA, so there has been ample speculation that he might not start the season in the rotation and may even spend some time in the G-League.
