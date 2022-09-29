Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches who will follow Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell
With Paul Chryst and Karl Dorrell out, the seats are heating up for five college football coaches. While Karl Dorrell was a dead man walking at Colorado, nobody saw the Paul Chryst canning in Wisconsin coming after Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Dorrell and Chryst now join...
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
Commanders vs Titans Pick, Prediction and Special Promo (Back Under Trend at HUGE Value)
The Commanders find themselves as short home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 after a three-game losing streak. To help jump-start Washington, BetMGM is giving Commanders fans a free $1,000 bet for the big matchup. Free $1,000 Bet at BetMGM. Don’t let Washington’s slow start get you down,...
Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win
The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
Detroit Pistons: Signs that Jalen Duren is ready for the rotation
One of the biggest questions lingering over training camp is how the Detroit Pistons are going to use Jalen Duren to start the season. Duren will be just 18-years-old and is currently the youngest player in the NBA, so there has been ample speculation that he might not start the season in the rotation and may even spend some time in the G-League.
