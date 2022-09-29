Read full article on original website
Women's Hockey Defeated By No. 6 Colgate
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team fell for the second straight day against No. 6 Colgate by a score of 2-0. The Lakers and Raiders played a back and forth game with neither team generating many great scoring opportunities. In the first period neither team solved each other's goalie. After the opening 20 minutes the Raiders outshot the Lakers 11-6.
Mercyhurst Drops Nail Biter to Scots
Erie, Pa. - The Lakers returned home for their homecoming game against Edinboro on Saturday with Mercyhurst unable to get the win. A close contest all the way through finished with the Fighting Scots winning the game with a field goal in the final minute to take home the 16-13 win.
Lakers Fall to Slippery Rock
Erie, Pa. - After a bout with California (PA.) yesterday, Mercyhurst Volleyball was back on the court Saturday afternoon with a trip to Slippery Rock. The Lakers fought hard, but ultimately fell in three sets, moving to 2-13 on the year. How it Happened. The Rock were able to take...
Bidwell Notches Top 25 Finish for Men's Cross Country
Louisville, KY.—The Mercyhurst Men's Cross-Country team competed at the Live at the Lou Classic on Saturday and finished in 29th in the Silver Race. Alec Bidwell was once again the top finisher for the Lakers as he notched a top 25 finish for the Lakers. He finished with a time of 26:01.4 which was good enough for 23rd. Landon Owens was the second Laker to finish with a time of 26:55.6. Evan Haemmerle was less than a minute behind him with a time of 27:39.3. Ryan Cawley and Nathan Nelson were the fourth and fifth Lakers to finish the 8k.
Fast Five: Men's Golf Set to Play in Hal Hansen Invitational
Erie, Pa.—After a week off, the Mercyhurst Men's Golf team returns to the course for the Hal Hansen Invitational hosted by Clarion. The Lakers start play on Sunday at Grove City Country Club and finish things up with a second 18 on Monday. 1.A Look at the Track. Grove...
Women's Soccer Gets Another PSAC Win
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer moves to 7-2-2 on the year with their second win in three days inside their friendly confines. This time around, it was Clarion who came to visit the Lakers with Mercyhurst able to clip the Golden Eagle's wings in the 1-0 win. How...
Volleyball Falls to Cal in Five
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match against Cal (Pa) on Friday night. The Lakers fought to five sets but ultimately fell 15-6 in set five. The Vulcans took an early lead on the Lakers going up 9-6 but the Mercyhurst offense found some momentum on two kills from Paige Miller. The Lakers kept up their lead capitalizing off Vulcan errors and collecting kills from Miller, Kaitlin Murphy, and Kate Hennessy. Hennessy finished off the set with a kill putting Mercyhurst on top 26-24.
Men's Soccer Stays Undefeated
Erie, Pa. - The eighth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer team continues to pile up the wins, moving their streak to six with a decisive victory over Slippery Rock by a score of 3-0. How It Happened. The first couple minutes saw a lot of back-and-forth play from both teams. The Lakers...
Men's Hockey Falls To No. 16 Ohio State in Season Opener
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team opened their season at home in front of a sellout crowd of 1,500 as they hosted No. 16 Ohio State. The Lakers fell 4-2 in the opener. How it Happened. Early in the first period the Buckeyes capitalized on a Laker turnover deep...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Quick Hits: Sean Tucker reanimates Syracuse football’s offense
Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While Sean Tucker averaged over ten yards a carry for Syracuse, the bulk of his success came on plays designed to either get him outside or present cutback opportunities where he could use his vision to see a crease and his speed to zip through it. Tucker’s 60-yard scoring burst came on a handoff that got him outside and he had a touchdown called back by penalty in the second quarter where he ran on the perimeter. He was still credited with 23 yards on the play and had another big run later in the second quarter on the same play call.
Women's Cross Country Competes at Live at the Lou Classic
Louisville, KY.—The Mercyhurst Women's Cross-Country team competed at the Live at the Lou Classic on Saturday and finished in 33rd in the Silver Race. Freshman Bella Homorody was the first Laker to cross the line finishing with a time of 20:57.5. Mikaela Lebaron was the next Laker to finish as she completed the 6k with a time of 21:23.4. Maddy Marinani wasn't far behind her teammate as she crossed with a time of 21:52.5. Eleanor Chuzie and Emma Pringle closed out the scoring for the Lakers with times of 22:21.6 and 22:41.0.
SU football ranked in AP Top 25 for first time since 2019
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse football team broke into the AP Poll this week, cracking the organization’s top-25 rankings for the first time since 2019. The Orange are off to a historic start, boasting a 5-0 record for the first time since 1987, and are ranked No. 22 in the nation. They also check in at No. 21 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.
Friday Night Scores and Saturday Slate
Tons of big games around Section IV Football on Friday night, check out the scores below.
Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
Non-league football: Bishop Ludden blanks Utica Notre Dame, 41-0
Bishop Ludden started quickly and went on to score a 41-0 victory over Utica Notre Dame on Friday in a non-league game.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Syracuse vs. Wagner live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
“Extremely excited about the start:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Wagner
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 59-0 win over Wagner. The Orange rushed for a season-high 388 yards on the ground. Garrett Shrader was a perfect 17-17 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse is 5-0 for the first...
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
