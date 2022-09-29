In Pictures: Barcelona star returns to spain on a wheelchair after thigh injury during International break

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side show more organisation and control in their midweek encounter than they did at the weekend in a 3-3 draw with Brighton, as Liverpool play Rangers in the Champions League.Victory would put the Reds in the running for a top two spot again, which looked somewhat unlikely only a few weeks ago as they were pummeled by Napoli and looked well off the pace domestically.It is far from all put right for the Reds, who have been carved wide open in nearly every game this year, but a range of attacking threats still means...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO