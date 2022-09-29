Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
numberfire.com
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Winker for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino in Saturday lineup for Reds
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Aquino for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arraez is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Arraez for 1.4 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Dylan Moore versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 589 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .246 batting average with a .680 OPS, 6...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Contreras for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nick Gordon in lineup Saturday evening for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gordon is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Gordon for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.8...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the Chicago Cubs. Reynolds is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Reynolds for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Frazier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham in Red Sox's lineup Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman starting for Pittsburgh Saturday night
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Newman is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Newman for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB・
Comments / 0