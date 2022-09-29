Read full article on original website
Steelers players felt ‘spark’ when Pickett entered game
When Kenny Pickett entered Sunday’s game against the Jets, there was a palpable shift in momentum and confidence for the Steelers offense, and entire team.
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Xtra Innings With Dennis Manoloff
In today's episode, D-Man talks a 7-5 Guardians win over the Kansas City Royals. He also talks about the Browns loss over the Falcons and he also takes your calls.
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t do conspiracy theories, I don’t believe in them. I’ve always had a theory about conspiracy theories – it’s less successful people who feel like society doesn’t pay enough attention to them so I’m going to come up with 'inside information' that nobody else has! I don’t buy them… BUT if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, and money, AND you really didn’t like the owner who in multiple books called you out and said you’re ‘impossible’ and ‘difficult’, and leaks that Belichick is ‘not a good guy’, and you thought ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida…’ IF I was into conspiracy theories there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess:
Chris Nowinski: Our Heroes Are Dying Way too Young and It's a Shame
Chris Nowinski: "The Dolphins and teams alike are trying to get away with situations like these all the time. All we’re doing is watching our heroes die way too young, and it’s a shame. If I was Tua, I wouldn’t come out to play for the Dolphins ever again. In this situation, with brainstem posturing – I would not have sent him home on a plane. We’re watching mistake after mistake after mistake. Two concussions in five days can kill you, I know these families and even if it doesn’t kill you it will be a life changing event – I know this, I had two in one week and it caused me a 15 year headache, sleep disorder and a long list I’m still trying to get over. The NFL needs to learn from this."
