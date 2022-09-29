Read full article on original website
Steelers players felt ‘spark’ when Pickett entered game
When Kenny Pickett entered Sunday’s game against the Jets, there was a palpable shift in momentum and confidence for the Steelers offense, and entire team.
Xtra Innings With Dennis Manoloff
In today's episode, D-Man talks a 7-5 Guardians win over the Kansas City Royals. He also talks about the Browns loss over the Falcons and he also takes your calls.
Jim Leonhard is Wisconsin's new interim head football coach after Paul Chryst was fired. Here's what you should know about him.
Jim Leonhard will be formally introduced as the interim head football coach of the Wisconsin Badgers later this week. Leonhard is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired Sunday. Here's what you should know about Leonhard, currently the team's defensive coordinator. ...
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up in a […]
Chris Nowinski: Our Heroes Are Dying Way too Young and It's a Shame
Chris Nowinski: "The Dolphins and teams alike are trying to get away with situations like these all the time. All we’re doing is watching our heroes die way too young, and it’s a shame. If I was Tua, I wouldn’t come out to play for the Dolphins ever again. In this situation, with brainstem posturing – I would not have sent him home on a plane. We’re watching mistake after mistake after mistake. Two concussions in five days can kill you, I know these families and even if it doesn’t kill you it will be a life changing event – I know this, I had two in one week and it caused me a 15 year headache, sleep disorder and a long list I’m still trying to get over. The NFL needs to learn from this."
